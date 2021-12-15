How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

Paytm announced that the platform will now allow users to download their international travel vaccine certificates from the vaccine finder app. The company has enabled the process on its Mini App Store. The platform is available in 11 languages and allows users to get complete information about the vaccines. Also Read - "Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

You can book the slot using PIN codes. You can also update your passport details to get WHO-DDCC: VC compliant vaccination certificates. It also gives you the option to choose between 1st and 2nd dose.

How to download Covid-19 certificates

STEP1: Scroll down the Paytm app to the mini-app store

STEP2: At the bottom of mini-app store, you will see –

STEP3: Book vaccine slot & download certificate

STEP4: Tap on it.

STEP5: COVID-19 vaccine slot finder screen will open.

STEP6: At the bottom, tap on Download Certificate

STEP7: Enter registered mobile number

STEP8: Enter OTP

STEP9: Tap done

STEP10: You will find registered beneficiaries

STEP11: To download the certificate- tap the download icon with a downward arrow.

STEP12: To download an international travel certificate, you need to link your passport. tap – Link Now

STEP13: Enter DOB passport number & tap I declare then Submit a request

If you have taken the first dose or both doses of your corona vaccine, then you need to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate for this. After you get the vaccine, that vaccine center issues you a printed copy of the Kovid-19 vaccine certificate. A QR code has been given in this certificate, which must be scanned to get an e-copy of the same. At the same time, if the user wants, he can download the Covid-19 vaccine certificated from the Cowin portal or the Arogya Setu app.