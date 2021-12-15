comscore How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel
News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel

How To

You can book the slot using PIN codes. You can also update your passport details to get WHO-DDCC: VC compliant vaccination certificates. It also gives you the option to choose between 1st and 2nd dose.

paytm

Paytm announced that the platform will now allow users to download their international travel vaccine certificates from the vaccine finder app. The company has enabled the process on its Mini App Store. The platform is available in 11 languages and allows users to get complete information about the vaccines. Also Read - "Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

You can book the slot using PIN codes. You can also update your passport details to get WHO-DDCC: VC compliant vaccination certificates. It also gives you the option to choose between 1st and 2nd dose. Also Read - Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless

How to download Covid-19 certificates

STEP1: Scroll down the Paytm app to the mini-app store Also Read - Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

STEP2: At the bottom of mini-app store, you will see –

STEP3: Book vaccine slot & download certificate

STEP4: Tap on it.

STEP5: COVID-19 vaccine slot finder screen will open.

STEP6: At the bottom, tap on Download Certificate

STEP7: Enter registered mobile number

STEP8: Enter OTP

STEP9: Tap done

STEP10: You will find registered beneficiaries

STEP11: To download the certificate- tap the download icon with a downward arrow.

STEP12: To download an international travel certificate, you need to link your passport. tap – Link Now

STEP13: Enter DOB passport number & tap I declare then Submit a request

If you have taken the first dose or both doses of your corona vaccine, then you need to download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate for this. After you get the vaccine, that vaccine center issues you a printed copy of the Kovid-19 vaccine certificate. A QR code has been given in this certificate, which must be scanned to get an e-copy of the same. At the same time, if the user wants, he can download the Covid-19 vaccine certificated from the Cowin portal or the Arogya Setu app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 1:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years
Electric Vehicle
Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years
Halo series server on Xbox 360 shutting down on this day: Here's what you need to do

Gaming

Halo series server on Xbox 360 shutting down on this day: Here's what you need to do

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages

Apps

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

Apps

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps
"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi

News

"Mobile payments exceeded ATM cash withdrawals for the first time" in India last year: PM Modi
Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless

News

Using Paytm Transit card you can travel in metro, bus, train and more cashless
Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

News

Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here
How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

How To

How to buy Paytm shares and open a Demat account: Popular trading platforms in India

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में Snow Fest Missions पूरे करके पा सकते हैं धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

Free Fire OB32 Update का इंतजार भी जल्द होगा खत्म, यहां जानें एडवांस सर्वर, रिलीज और रजिस्ट्रेशन डेट की जानकारी

20 मिनट तक डाउन रहा YouTube, कंपनी ने कहा अब नहीं है कोई दिक्कत

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G फोन 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जनवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिला Safety korea सर्टिफिकेशन

Maruti Ignis को बना सकेंगे इलेक्ट्रिक कार, जानिए कितने रुपये आएगा खर्च

Latest Videos

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years
Electric Vehicle
Toyota to roll out 30 EVs including a small SUV in coming years
JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Apps

JioMart, JioMobile recharge coming to WhatsApp in 2022
WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages

Apps

WhatsApp announces new project to promote Payments in 500 Indian villages
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps
Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

Apps

Microsoft Teams now supports end-to-end encryption

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers