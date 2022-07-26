How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it easier for voters to download the elector’s photo identity card (e-EPIC) online. The-EPICh is a non-editable and secure PDF version of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) and is equally valid. e-EPIC is a PDF version of the EPIC. Voters can store their cards on their mobile phones, upload them to Digi lockers, or print them and laminate them themselves.

Here’s how to download a digital Voter ID Card

1- Visit https://www.nvsp.in/ and click on ‘Download e-EPIC Card’.

2- Login/Register as a new user.

3- Click on ‘e-EPIC Download’.

4- Enter EPIC Number or Form Reference Number.

5- Verify the OTP sent on the registered mobile number.

6- Click on Download e-EPIC.

If Mobile number is not registered in Eroll, then follow these steps:

7- click on e-KYC to complete the KYC.

8- Pass the Face liveness verification

9- Update your mobile number to complete KYC

10- Download e-EPIC.

You can search your name in Electoral Roll from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or http://electoralsearch.in/, note your EPIC number and then download e-EPIC

You can download e-EPIC from http://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ or https://nvsp.in/ or Voter Helpline Mobile App using below steps:

1- Register/Login on Voter Portal

2- From menu navigation click on Download e-EPIC

3- Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

4- Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if mobile number registered with Eroll)

5- Click on Download e-EPIC