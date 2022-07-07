comscore How to download e-Aadhaar Card online: A step-by-step guide
News

How to download e-Aadhaar Card online: A step-by-step guide

How To

Citizens can download their e-Aadhaar card using their Aadhaar numbers, dates of birth and enrollment numbers. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download e-Aadhaar card online.

aadhaar card

Aadhaar is one of the most important piece of documents that you can have in India. It acts as a proof of residence and it enables users get benefits under various schemes offered by the government. In addition to this, it is also necessary for getting other documents and services such as a passport and a bank locker among other things. Also Read - UIDAI plans to link Aadhaar with birth, death: Report

e-Aadhaar card, on the other hand, is a password protected electronic copy of your Aadhaar that is digitally signed by the UIDAI, which in turn assures its authenticity. It can be downloaded from the UIDAI’s official website via three methods — using your Aadhaar number, using your enrollment number or using your date of birth. So, here is a step-by-step guide using which you can download your e-Aadhaar online. Also Read - Aadhaar data of 110 crore Indian farmers exposed online due to faulty govt website

How to download e-Aadhaar Card using Aadhaar number

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar official website or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar. Also Read - Soon Aadhaar cardholders will be able to access basic services from home: Here’s how

Step 2: Now select the ‘Aadhaar Number’ option.

Step 3: Next, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number, Security Code and then click on the ‘Send OTP’ option to get the one time password on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Now enter the OTP received and then click on the ‘Verify and Download’ option.

Step 5: Once the verification is done, you will find a password-protected PDF of the Aadhaar card in your Downloads folder. To open the file, you will have to enter an eight-character password. The password will be a combination of the first four letters of your name in capital letters and year of birth in YYYY format.

How to download e-Aadhaar Card using date of birth

Step 1: Visit Aadhaar website or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/retrieve-eid-uid.

Step 2: Enter your full name. Then either add your registered e-mail ID or mobile number. Then add the security code.

Step 3: Now click the ‘Send OTP’ option.

Step 4: Next, enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number and click on the ‘Verify OTP’ option.

Step 5: Now you will get a message on your registered mobile number informing you that the Aadhaar number has been sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Open the e-Aadhaar page on the official UIDAI website

Step 7: On your registered mobile number, enter your 28-digit enrolment ID or 12-digit Aadhaar number, the security code and the tap the ‘Send OTP’ option.

Step 8: Next, enter the OTP that you received on your registered mobile number and tap the ‘Verify and Download’ option to download your e-Aadhaar card.

How to download e-Aadhaar Card using enroll number

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website or www.uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click ‘Download Aadhaar’ option following which you will be redirected to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar.

Step 3: Here, enter your 28-digit enrolment ID and security code and then click on ‘Send OTP’ option to generate an OTP.

Step 4: Now enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on ‘Verify And Download’ option. A copy of e-Aadhaar card will be downloaded on your device.

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 2:59 PM IST

