Downloading Facebook videos isn't as easy as downloading YouTube videos. One of the biggest social media giants Facebook doesn't provide a specific option to download videos to view offline. If you are looking to download Facebook videos on your Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, Mac or Windows, you are at the right place.

Here's how to download Facebook videos with simple steps on Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, Mac or Windows.

How to download Facebook videos on Windows, Mac

There are several websites available on the internet that allows to download Facebook videos. fbdown.net website is one of the best options available. Also Read - Facebook Stories gets Green Screen for special effects: How to use it for movie-like production

– To start with, first right-click on the Facebook video you want to download on desktop.

-Choose Copy video URL at current time.

-Next, head over to fbdown.net website.

-You will then need to paste the link in the required section and click on Download option. Then select between normal (SD) or HD quality.

-You will the need to right-click on the video and save it on your desktop.

Another way to download Facebook videos on desktop

There are several apps available to download Facebook videos on desktop. The 4kdownload.com is one of the best ones available.

-Head over to 4kdownload.com to download 4K Video Downloader. Then install it on your device.

-Next, right-click on the Facebook video that you want to download

-You will then need to choose Copy video URL at current time

-Open 4K Video Downloader and click Paste Link

-The app will pull the video link from clipboard. You will get an option to choose the video quality before downloading the Facebook video.

How to download Facebook videos on Android

-Open the Facebook video you want to download

-Click on the share option and then tap Copy Link.

-Next, open fbdown.net and paste the link in the required section and click on the Download option.

-Choose the video quality you wish to download the Facebook video in.

-Then choose the download link in Chrome, save video in Firefox

-Facebook video will be automatically saved in Downloads folder.

How to download Facebook videos on iPhone

-First open the Facebook video you want to download.

-Click on the share option and then tap Copy Link.

-Next open fbdown.net in a browser that supports downloading. Notably, Safari and Chrome don’t, Firefox does.

-Paste the link and click Download

-Next, tap and hold on the quality you wish to download the video in

-Then visit browser’s download section. On Firefox, you can find it via the hamburger icon. Tap on the video and choose Save Video option.

-You can find the video is in Photos app.