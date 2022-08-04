comscore How to download videos from Facebook without a third-party app
News

How to download Facebook videos without a third-party app

How To

Here's how you can download videos from the Facebook app without any third-party application.

download facebook videos

Facebook doesn’t need an introduction as it is one of the most widely used social media platforms today. Facebook, which is now one of the Meta platforms, has almost everything that you could ask from a social media platform. Also Read - Smartphone users in India are spending up to five hours daily on apps: Report

Instant messaging? It’s there thanks to Messenger. Stories? It is present. Birthday reminders? Probably the most used feature by some. And Shopping? Well, that’s there too. The app gets plenty of features now and then, but things as simple as viral videos and photos are also available on Facebook. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

While scrolling through the platform, you might have come across several viral videos that you want to share with your friends on other platforms, let’s say WhatsApp, for instance. But sharing a link doesn’t do the job, what we mean is, that you don’t know if that friend of yours even clicked on the link. Also Read - Sheryl Sandberg officially steps down as Meta COO

So the best way to share viral videos or any videos for that matter is to download and share them. In this story, we will show you how you can easily download videos from Facebook.

How to download videos from Facebook without any app

Downloading an application just to download Facebook videos can be a hassle, and that said, we recommend you use a safe and trusted website for this. Follow the steps below to safely download Facebook videos without a third-party app.

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and tap on the video that you want to download.

Step 2: Tap on the Share button, it looks like an arrow pointing towards the right.

Step 3:  Tap on Copy link.

Step 4: Visit savefrom.net on the browser of your choice or simply click on the aforementioned link.

Step 5: Now in the section where it says “Paste your video link here,” paste the link that you just copied.

Step 6: Tap on Download.

Step 7: Select the resolution in which you want the video to be downloaded in and Tap on Download video.

Now, it should be saved on your phone. For iOS users, you need to open the downloads section in the Safari browser and open the video. Lastly, tap on the share icon at the bottom and tap on Save video, which will then save the video in your iPhone’s camera roll.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2022 8:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2022 8:17 PM IST

