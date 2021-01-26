FAU-G has officially been released in India today. But there’s a catch here. The so-called PUBG Mobile‘s Indian alternative is available only for Android users for now. But iPhone users should not worry because the action game will be available on the Apple App store in the months to come. The timeline for iOS availability has not been announced by nCore Games yet. You will be able to play FAU-G today if you have an Android smartphone, a high-end or a mid-range one. Also Read - FAU-G releases in English, Hindi and Tamil; more language support coming

How to download FAU-G on Android

FAU-G has been released only for Android mobile device users today. To download the action game or the so-called PUBG Mobile alternative you will just need to head over to the Google Play store. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download FAU-G on your smartphone today.

STEP 1: First connect your Android phone to a stable WiFi connection.

STEP 2: Then unlock the phone and head over to the Google Play store.

STEP 3: Type FAU-G or nCore Games or FAUG in the search bar.

STEP 4: You will get many options there, many fake versions of FAU-G. Check the one that has “Studio nCore Pvt. Ltd.” as the developer. The official name of the game is: FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards. So, make sure you download the correct game on your mobile device.

Here’s the link to download FAU-G

STEP 5: Next click on the download option. This should take a few seconds depending on the speed of your WiFi network.

STEP 6: After the game has been downloaded, install it. This should also take a few seconds time.

STEP 7: You are now all yet to get your hands on the so-called PUBG Mobile alternative.

How to download FAU-G on iPhone

As mentioned earlier, FAU-G has not been released for iPhone users for now. However, nCore Games Founder Vishal Gondal confirmed to BGR India in a past interview that the action game will be released on iOS at a later date. The timeline hasn’t been confirmed yet.