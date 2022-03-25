comscore How to download Google Maps and use it without internet
News

How to download Google Maps and use it without internet

How To

In case you plan to start your adventure into uncharted territory we would recommend downloading the map before you lose track. Here's a simple guide.

Google Maps offline

Unable to navigate to that hotel or stuck in an unknown area due to poor connection? Google Maps offer a bunch of features that can help you get out of that situation. Also Read - Google could ban sale of all Android devices in Russia: What we know

To put in perspective, Google Maps Offline feature allows you to navigate without the internet and comes in handy especially when a locality has poor network coverage. With the feature, you can pre-download the map for offline use. In case you plan to start your adventure into uncharted territory we would recommend downloading the map beforehand to avoid circling in unknown roads. Here’s an easy guide on how to download offline google maps. Also Read - Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

How to download offline Google Maps

To begin with the process you will need to have the Google Maps app on your device. The app is available both on iOS and Android platforms. Once the app is downloaded and installed on your phone, here’s what you need to do- Also Read - Best 5 Marvel games on Android to play this summer

-In the Google Maps app search for the location maps on the search bar that you want to download. You will need to search for a larger area or city instead of putting a specific location.

-On tapping the name of the location on the bottom of the screen, it will expand to take up the full screen and provide additional information.

-At the top right corner, you will see three dots, tap on it to check additional options.

-From the pop-up menu, select Download offline map.

-Choose what area to download and Google Maps will then show up the exact area of maps that will be downloaded.

-Then press the download button, the download will begin showing the progress bar on the screen. Once done, you can access the downloaded maps offline.

Before you head-on, there are a few things to keep in note. Offline maps expire after about 15 days, beside these maps consume a lot of data and storage, hence it is advised to transfer data to an SD card by heading Menu > Offline Areas > Settings > Storage Preferences and select Device to SD card.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 7:53 PM IST

