How to download Instagram and Facebook videos on your smartphone

How To

Here's how you can download Instagram and Facebook videos on your Android and iOS devices.

Highlights

  • Instagram and Facebook videos can be downloaded on your smartphone.
  • Downloading comedy videos from social media platforms and sharing them with your friends can be a great way to rejoice.
  • Tools like Savefromnet and iGram can be used to download videos from Instagram and Facebook.
Insta facebook

When it comes to social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook are two of the most popular apps. Both apps are our daily dose of memes, funny & weird videos, and motivation. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more

That said, with reels and short videos on the rise, sharing relatable ones with your friends is the best way to make them laugh. However, instead of sharing links to these reels and funny videos, you can simply download them and send them to your friends. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications leak reveals Snapdragon chip, 108MP camera

In this article, we’ll show you how you can download Instagram and Facebook videos on your smartphone. Also Read - Tecno Spark Go 2023 India price, design, and specs leaked ahead of launch

Download Instagram and Facebook videos on your smartphone

Android

Step 1: Open Instagram and Facebook and copy the link to the reel or video that you want to download.

Step 2: Now, open the Savefrom.net website on Chrome or click here.

Step 3: Paste the link into the download section and tap on Download.

Step 4:  Once you tap on Download, the platform will get the video ready. If you get any advertisement, close it and tap on Download Mp4.

The video will then be saved in your Gallery in the Downloads album.

iOS

Step 1: Open Instagram and Facebook and copy the link to the reel or video that you want to download.

Step 2: Open the Savefrom.net website on your Safari browser or click on the link above.

Step 3: Paste the link into the download section and tap on Download.

Step 4: Now, tap on Download MP4.

Step 5: Once you tap on Download MP4, you may get an advertisement in a new tab, close it and get back to the download page. You’ll now see the download popup, tap on the Download button that will pop up on the left side bottom.

Step 6: Open the video, tap on Share.

Step 7: Tap on Save video.

The video will then appear in your iPhone’s Photos app in the video album.

Alternatively, you can also use igram website to download Instagram reels and videos.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 7:00 PM IST
