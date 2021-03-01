comscore How to download Instagram Reels Video on Android, iOS: In Easy steps
  • Liking Instagram Reels? Here's how you can save them and binge-watch
News

Liking Instagram Reels? Here's how you can save them and binge-watch

Apps

Instagram Reels got introduced as an alternative to TikTok, which has now been banned in India. If you love watching Reels, here's how you can download them with ease.

instagram ios app

Instagram, a few months ago, launched for us a tough alternative to TikTok, called the Reels. Instagram Reels became quite a competition for people to make fun, short videos. Presently, the feature (a part of the Instagram app), is arguably popular, even if you don’t make them. Also Read - Here's how you can send disappearing images and videos on Instagram

However, if you are one of the users and just like watching Instagram Reels and want to save them for the purpose of binge-watching or even resharing, you have come to the right place. Because we are here to tell you how you can download Reels videos to your Android or iOS device with ease. Hence, keep on reading to know more about it. Also Read - Facebook brings TikTok like Reels feature to Instagram Lite app in India

How to download Instagram Reels? (Android)

Since Instagram doesn’t have an option for people to save Reels, Photos, Videos, or Stories directly, there are third-party apps to do so. For Android, we have a popular ‘INS Video Downloader’ app, which currently has 10 million+ downloads. So, we know it’s popular and arguably safe to use. Here’s what you have to do: Also Read - Someone harassing or bullying you on Instagram? Here are top 5 tips to stay safe and secure

Step 1: Install the ‘INS Video Downloader’ app via the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Provide it with permissions such as access to photos and files.

Step 3: Now, head back to the Instagram app and go to the Reels you want to save.

ins downloader app

Step 4: Following this, you have to select the three-dotted menu and tap on the ‘Copy Link’ option.

Step 5: Get back to the above-mentioned app and paste the copied URL in the section present right in the top portion.

Step 6: This way, the video will be downloaded to the app. However, here’s a catch. You won’t get the video saved to your phone gallery. You will have to share the video with other apps such as Gmail and then can download the video.

Alternatively, you can log into your Instagram via the app and then save the Instagram Reels, Photos, Videos, Stories, and even IGTVs of other people.

How to download Instagram Reels? (iOS)

There is an option for people to download an iOS app to save Instagram Reels, Stories, Videos, and more. It’s called InSaver. Here’s how to go about it:

Step 1: Open the App Store, search for the InSaver app, and download it.

Step 2: Once it’s installed, you just need to open the app and provide it with the required app permissions.

insaver app

Step 3: Now, you need to tap on the ‘Launch Instagram’ option on the home screen to head to the Instagram app.

Step 4: Select the Reels you want to save, tap on the three-dotted menu to copy the Reels link.

Step 5: Once copied, go back to the InSaver app and the Reels will appear. All you have to do is, tap on the ‘Repost’ option to save the Instagram Reels to your camera roll. You can also repost the Reels as your Instagram Story or post.

One thing worth noting is that this functionality is paid and you will have to pay up to Rs 1,699 (per year) depending upon the time period you choose. However, the good news is that you can get a week’s free trial. So, you can opt for the option, download as many Instagram Reels as you want, and cancel the subscription before you are charged.

How to download Instagram Reels? (Hack 1)

There is another way by which you save Instagram Reels. For this, you need to head to the Instagram app and look for the Reels you want to download. This can be done by either going to the particular user’s profile and going to the dedicated Reels section or going to the Reels section on the app to randomly look for them and save if you want to.

instagram save feature

When you have opened the Reels you want to save, just select the three-dotted menu and click on the ‘Save’ option. This will save the Reels, but, to your Instagram and not the device. To access the saved Reels, just go to your Profile section, tap on the hamburger menu, select the ‘Saved’ option, and then you are good to go.

Although the method doesn’t save Instagram Reels to your device, at least you can still save them and access them whenever you want.

How to download Instagram Reels? (Hack 2)

Another way of saving Instagram Reels to your device calls for a pretty simple workaround — Screen Recording. On Android, you need to tap on the screen recording option in the Notification panel> Head to Instagram> Select the Reels you want to save> and record the screen until the Reels is being played. Once this is done, just edit the saved video from the Gallery app and you finally have yourself the Reels you want.

On iOS, a similar thing needs to be followed. Just go to the Control Centre> Select the Screen Recorder option> Open Instagram> Go for the Reels you want to download> record the screen until the Reels ends. Again, you can edit the video and remove the excess part to save the actual Reels.

These are some of the ways that can be used to download Instagram Reels with ease. We hope you are able to do so with ease and get to watch the saved ones again and again, or just share with people, because why not!

  Published Date: March 1, 2021 6:27 PM IST

