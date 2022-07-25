comscore Instagram: A step-by-step guide on how to download Stories with music
How to download Instagram Stories with music

Here are the steps that you can follow to download your own or someone else' Instagram Story to the gallery.

Instagram offers several engaging features for its users including Stories, Reels and more. The Meta-owned photo-sharing platform also lets users download these Stories, videos and Reels for offline watching and sharing them with friends and family via other platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and more. Here are the quick steps that you can take to download a Story with music from Instagram. Also Read - Instagram introduces Remix Photos, Reel templates and more features

How to download Instagram Stories with music

Instagram Stories disappear after 24 hours, hence you need to make sure to download the Story within that period of time. To download your own Story, just open the Story and tap on the three verticle dots in the top right corner and tap on “Save”. Also Read - Instagram: How to use the new searchable maps feature

To download someone else’ Story, you will need to download Instagram Story Downloader on your smartphone. Here are the steps that you can follow to download someone else’s Story or Story archive (highlights) on Instagram. Also Read - Instagram now lets you shop and track products within DMs

  1. Open the Instagram app on your smartphone
  2. Go to the profile of the user whose Story/Stories you want to download
  3. Copy the username from the profile
  4. Open the Instagram Story Downloader app and paste it
  5. Tap on “search”
  6. Now scroll down on the page and tap on the “Download” button when you see the desired Story

And voila! The Story will be downloaded in the phone Gallery. You can now send it to your friends and family or upload it on other social media platforms like Facebook.

For the unversed, just like in the case of screenshots, a user has no way of knowing if his/her Story has been downloaded by a user on the platform.

For the unversed, Instagram now brings new templates for Reels where users just have to upload photos or video clips by tapping on the camera in the Reels tab. Additionally, users will also be able to record with front and back camera at the same time. This is called the Dual feature.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 3:01 PM IST

