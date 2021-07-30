Instagram has become a one-stop shop for social media buffs. The social media platform is not just about photos, but you get a lot of other content, be it TikTok-style reels, creative infographics, or visually appealing footage on IGTV. While browsing through videos and photos in the platform gobbles up a good amount of time. But what if some important tasks or call comes up in the middle of watching a video on Instagram and you miss out on the page/account name. Although the app doesn’t have a built-in option to save or download videos, there are a few tools that can help you out get that video. In this article, we have listed a few simple steps that you can follow to download IG videos either on a smartphone or desktop. Also Read - Happy Friendship Day 2021: How to send Friendship Day wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

How to download Instagram videos on desktop

There are several third-party websites available that can let you download Instagram videos. One of the simple sites is the 4K Video Downloader that works on Windows, macOS, or Linux. Here's how to use it.

Step 1- Open your Instagram account, copy the link of the video you want to download. On the desktop right-click any video and then select Copy Link.

Step 2- Then open the 4K Video Downloader on the browser and click the green Paste Link button.

Step 3- The app will pop up a small tile asking to view the format and save the location for the file.

Step 4- Once selected, click the Download option.

Step 5- Once the download gets completed, right-click the video’s name in the 4K Video Downloader and select Play to watch the video.

How to download Instagram videos on iPhone

Apple ecosystem isn’t as flexible as Android, but there are a few workable apps that can get the job done. One such app is Blaze: Browser & File Manager.

Step 1- Download the app on your iPhone, and once it is installed head to Instagram.

Step 2- Copy the video link you wish to save, and paste it into the Blaze app.

Step 3- Tap on the download button, then select the option to ‘Export video To Camera Roll.’ The video will then be saved.

How to download Instagram videos on Android

Google Play Store has a bunch of apps that allow downloading Instagram videos. One of the useful apps is Video Downloader for Instagram that lets you quickly save a video from the platform.

Step 1- First up, download the app from Play Store.

Step 2- Once done, open Instagram and head to the video you want to download, tap the three-dots icon in the top right.

Step 3- Tap Copy Link.

Step 4- Then open the Video Downloader for Instagram, the app will automatically paste the link that you have copied. It will then start downloading.

The video downloaded can be navigated either in the Photos or Gallery app on your Android phone.