Facebook-owned Instagram is one of the top social media apps. After the ban of Tik Tok, the feature of short videos was launched on Instagram, and since then, users have used this app a lot. We can post photos, long videos, stories, and short videos on IGTV on Instagram. But the question arises of how to download videos from Instagram. For this, you have to download a third-party app on the Google Play Store as the company has not given any special feature in its app to download videos.

How to download Instagram videos on desktop

You can download Instagram videos through the third-party website on your desktop. You need to follow these simple steps to download videos from the platform. One of the websites that can be used is savefrom.net. Follow these simple steps.

STEP1: Google savefrom.net on your browser

STEP2: Click on the first link that appears in the search

STEP3: Open your Instagram account on the desktop

STEP4: Copy the link of the video you want to save

STEP5: Paste the URL of the video in the box given on savefrom.net

STEP6: Click on Download.

STEP7: Your video is now downloaded on the desktop.

There are several apps available on Google Play Store that lets you download videos. One of the apps is Video Downloader for Instagram, through which you can easily save a video.

How to download Instagram videos on phone

STEP1: First of all, open Google Play Store

STEP2: Download ‘Video Downloader for Instagram’

STEP3: Now open Instagram and head to the video you want to download

STEP4: Click on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen

STEP5: Tap Copy Link

STEP6: Now open Video Downloader for Instagram

STEP7: The app will now automatically paste the link that you have copied

STEP8: The video will now start downloading