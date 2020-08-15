comscore How to download Instagram videos or stories | BGR India
News

How to download Instagram videos or stories

How To

In order to download videos or stories of other Instagram users, you need to rely on other websites.

  Published: August 15, 2020 7:33 PM IST
Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular apps all over the world. It has become a platform for sharing videos, photos, memes, and self-branding. If you are an Instagram user and want to know how to download videos or stories, there are a few simple steps you need to follow. Also Read - Facebook starts Instagram and Messenger chat integration in new update

But, before you head on to download any Instagram video, it is advised to take the permission of the person. In case you are unaware, the Facebook-owned company allows you to download all your data via a link. But, in order to download videos of others, you need to rely on other websites. Also Read - TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

How to download your own Instagram data

Let us first tell you how you can download your Instagram data. To download your data, simply head over to www.instagram.com/download/request/. The page will prompt you to enter your email address. This should be the same email address you used to register your account. Enter your account password on the next screen. Once you authenticate yourself, the company will process your request. It will reportedly take up to 48 hours to process your data and make it available to you for download. Also Read - Instagram says the 'camera on' indicator on iOS 14 was caused by a bug; plans a fix

How to download other Instagram videos or stories

Step 1: Head on to the “Storysaver.net” website to download Instagram videos, photos, or stories.

Step 2: Once you are on that site, you just need to enter the Instagram account username in the search box and press Download button. This will show you photos or stories. If you want to do download a particular video of a public account, you can just enter the link of that video on the search box and hit download. You then need to hit “Save as video” button.

Step 3: If you have entered the username, then scroll down to see the stories and hit on the save button.

  • Published Date: August 15, 2020 7:33 PM IST

