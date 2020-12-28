How to download Instagram videos, photos, and Stories

Instagram is used by millions of users globally. Especially after the TikTok ban in India, users have shifted to Instagram Reels to create and share short style videos with their loved ones. While sharing photos, videos and stories on Instagram is easy, downloading them is difficult. Today, we will provide an easy guide to download Instagram videos, photos and stories on your device be it smartphone or desktop. Take a look. Also Read - Instagram now supports Apple's ProRAW photo format in iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

How to download Instagram videos

STEP 1: To download Instagram videos just head over to the Ingramer.com website first Also Read - Instagram unveils new features to fight COVID-19 misinformation

STEP 2: You will be taken to the home-screen next Also Read - Facebook introduces Instagram Lite app for Android users in India

STEP 3: Click on the hamburger icon

STEP 4: Tap on Tools option and then click on Instagram Downloader

STEP 5: Now to download video from Instagram just open the account you want to download the video from

STEP 6: Select the video you want to download

STEP 7: Then click on the three-dots icon in the top-right and copy the link

STEP 8: You will then need to go back to the website, tap on Download video option, paste the link in the blank space and tap on search

STEP 9: The Instagram video you want to download will finally appear below in the results below

STEP 10: Click on the download option to download the video on your device.

How to download Instagram photos

STEP 1: To download Instagram photos just head over to the Ingramer.com website.

STEP 2: You will be taken to the home-screen next

STEP 3: Click on the hamburger icon

STEP 4: Tap on Tools option and then click on Instagram Downloader

STEP 5: Now to download photos from Instagram just open the concerned account on the app

STEP 6: Select the photo you want to download

STEP 7: Then click on the three-dots icon in the top-right and copy the link

STEP 8: You will then need to go back to the website, tap on Download photo option, paste the link in the blank space and tap on search.

STEP 9: The Instagram photo will finally appear below in the results.

STEP 10: Click on the download option to download the photo on your device.

How to download Instagram Stories

STEP 1: To download Instagram stories head over to the Ingramer.com website.

STEP 2: You will be taken to the home-screen next

STEP 3: Then click on the hamburger icon

STEP 4: Tap on Tools option and then click on Instagram Downloader

STEP 5: Now to download Stories from Instagram just tap Download Stories option

STEP 6: Enter the Instagram account username you want to download the story from

STEP 7: You will now be able to see the current stories as well as the old Highlights from the user

STEP 8: Then tap on Download and the stories will be saved on your phone.