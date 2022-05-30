The govt recently withdrew an Aadhaar-related advisory that was pushed out late last month. In the advisory, the govt had warned people from sharing their Aadhaar cards with anyone, especially organizations that do not have the license to accept Aadhaar cards. In the prior advisory, the govt had asked Aadhaar cardholders to give out their masked Aadhaar cards instead of the full copy. On Sunday, the govt decided to withdraw the advisory with immediate effect. Also Read - Govt withdraws statement advising people against sharing Aadhaar photocopies

Despite the new advisory being revoked by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Aadhaar cardholders should continue to do their due diligence before giving out their Aadhaar cards and Aadhaar card copies. The safest way to give out your Aadhaar details to agencies and organizations that demand it is through “Masked Aadhaar cards”. Also Read - How to update Aadhaar details online

What is a Masked Aadhaar card?

A Masked Aadhaar, as the name suggests, allows you to give out your Aadhaar card without compromising your safety. This option has been provided by UIDAI to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. In a Masked Aadhaar card, the first 8 digits of the Aadhaar number are not visible. You’ll just see “xxxx-xxxx” in place of the first eight digits. Only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible. The receiver of the Masked Aadhaar card won’t have access to the complete Aadhaar number. Even if this Masked Aadhaar is misplaced, it will be relatively safe. Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar

The Masked Aadhaar won’t have the entire Aadhaar number. However, it will have the QR Code which contains the demographic information and photograph of the cardholder, but not the Aadhaar number.

Where to get Masked Aadhaar Card?

All Aadhaar cardholders are eligible to get a masked version of their ID. The masked card can be downloaded from the UIDAI website or the cardholders can get it at any Aadhaar centre.

The govt claims that the cardholder can use the masked Aadhaar in place of any other ID. The user can also mask the date of birth on the card, if the receiver doesn’t need it or if the users pleases to do so.

Where can you use Masked Aadhaar Card?

The govt has claimed that the Aadhaar card can still be used as identification at airports and on trains for ticket verification, linking mobile numbers, or even at tourist places in India. Agencies should have no problem in accepting the Masked Aadhaar.

How to download your Masked Aadhaar:

-Go to the official UIDAI website (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in)

-You will find ‘My Aadhaar’ option in the tabs

-From the drop-down menu, select ‘Download Aadhaar’ option

-You’ll be asked to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or Virtual ID or Enrolment number

-After that you just have to select the ‘Masked Aadhaar’ option.

-In the following step, you’ll need to verify the captcha code

-The user can then hit on ‘Send OTP’ option from the drop-down menu.

-Once you enter the OTP from registered phone, you can download the Masked Aadhaar