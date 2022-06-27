Downloading movies, and series for offline watching, especially when you are planning a long journey, can be really helpful. OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video allow subscribers to download their favourite content and stream it anytime they want, irrespective of the fact if they have access to the internet or not. Also Read - Netflix confirms an ad-supported tier is coming to its platform

Here are ways how you can download your favourite movies or shows from Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video platforms in high-resolution for offline watching.

How to download movies

Netflix

Netflix offers an option for downloading. However, below listed are the devices and conditions that have access to the feature.

iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 9.0 or later

Android phone or tablet running Android 4.4.2 or later

Amazon Fire tablet running Fire OS 4.0 or later

Windows 10 (version 1709 or newer) or Windows 11 tablet or computer

Select Chromebook and Chromebox models

To download movies/series on Netflix, all you need to do is open the Netflix app and tap on the “Downloads” tab. If you are using, Windows 10 or Windows 11, open the Netflix app and select Menu. Depending on the device that you are using, you will see options like “See What You Can Download”, “Find Something to Download”, “Find More to Download”, or “Available for Download”.

Now choose the desired TV Show or movie, tap on its description page, and then tap on the downward-facing arrow. For episodes, you will manually need to tap on the arrow in front of each episode to download them. Android users will get an option to download Season option to download all episodes in one go.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon allows users to download movies and shows on a Fire tablet, or the Prime Video app for iOS, Android, macOS, or Windows 10. To download Amazon Prime Video titles for offline watching, all you need to do is open the Amazon Prime Video app and find the title you want to download. Now tap on the downward allow under the title. Just like Netflix, here also you can download specific episodes if you want.

Users will find these downloaded titles by tapping on the “My Stuff” tab at the bottom of the homepage.

Disney Plus Hotstar

In case you are planning to binge-watch all the new Marvel shows or re-watch Star Wars or some random daily soap opera, you can always download it and watch it all at once later.

To do this, just open the app, go to the desired movie or show and select the “Download” option mentioned under the name of the film or series. You can also download specific episodes by tapping on the downward-facing arrow in front of each episode.

To find these downloaded titles, you just need to go to the menu (three horizontal lines in the top left corner).