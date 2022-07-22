Every Indian citizen above the age of 18 owns a PAN Card and does have a physical copy of it. However, sometimes it may happen that you forget your Pan Card at the home but you are in dire need to get it for some work. In such cases, you must have a PDF or a soft copy of your Pan Card with you as it is easy to carry since it will be on your phone all the time. Also Read - WhatsApp users can download PAN card, Driving License, Class X certificate, vehicle RC on their phone: Here's how

In this article, we will show you how you can download PAN Card on your phone or other devices from the official government website.

It is worth noting that your PAN Card is either made by NSDL or UTIITSL (Both come under the Income Tax department of India). You can check on the back of your PAN card, which department has made your PAN Card, and depending on that you can follow the steps below.

How to download PAN Card (NSDL)

Step 1: Open the official government website for Pan Card by clicking here.

Step 2: Now, you will see two options — Acknowledgement Number and PAN. Tap on PAN.

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit PAN number, followed by your 12-digit Aadhar numbeR.

Step 4: Next you need to add the month and year of your birth, and then fill in the Captcha.

Step 5: Once you fill in all the details, tap on submit.

Step 6: You will now have to generate the OTP. You can select where you want the OTP i.e. on Email or Mobile and hit on Generate OTP.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and click on Validate.

Step 8: You should now see your e-PAN car in PDF or XML formats on the screen.

Step 9: Click on any of the formats and it will be downloaded and on your phone.

If your PAN Card is old, you may have to pay Rs. 8.26 to download it.

How to download PAN Card (UTIITSL )

Step 1: Open the official government website for Pan Card by clicking here.

Step 2: Enter a 10-digit PAN number, followed by the Month and Year of birth in MM/YYYY format.

Step 3: Enter Captcha and submit.

Step 4: Select the mode of OTP that you will receive to continue – Email or Mobile.

Step 5: Tap on getting OTP.

Step 6: Enter OTP and tap on Submit.

Now your PAN card will be automatically downloaded. Do note that if your PAN Card is old, you will have to pay Rs. 8.26 to download it.

What is my e-PAN Card password?

To open the e-PAN Card (PDF), you may need to enter a password. The password is your date of birth in DDMMYYYY format, for example, 17/01/1989.

Important Points to be Remember