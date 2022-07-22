comscore How to download PAN card on your phone
How to download PAN Card from the Govt website: Step-by-Step guide

Keeping a PDF of your PAN Card on your phone can be handy at times when you forget the physical copy at home. Here's how you can download a PDF of your PAN Card on your smartphone or other devices from the government website.

Every Indian citizen above the age of 18 owns a PAN Card and does have a physical copy of it. However, sometimes it may happen that you forget your Pan Card at the home but you are in dire need to get it for some work. In such cases, you must have a PDF or a soft copy of your Pan Card with you as it is easy to carry since it will be on your phone all the time. Also Read - WhatsApp users can download PAN card, Driving License, Class X certificate, vehicle RC on their phone: Here's how

In this article, we will show you how you can download PAN Card on your phone or other devices from the official government website. Also Read - Worried if your PAN card was used to take a loan? Here’s how you can check online

It is worth noting that your PAN Card is either made by NSDL or UTIITSL (Both come under the Income Tax department of India). You can check on the back of your PAN card, which department has made your PAN Card, and depending on that you can follow the steps below. Also Read - PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar

How to download PAN Card (NSDL)

Step 1: Open the official government website for Pan Card by clicking here.

Step 2: Now, you will see two options — Acknowledgement Number and PAN. Tap on PAN.

Step 3: Enter your 10-digit PAN number, followed by your 12-digit Aadhar numbeR.

Step 4: Next you need to add the month and year of your birth, and then fill in the Captcha.

Step 5: Once you fill in all the details, tap on submit.

Step 6: You will now have to generate the OTP. You can select where you want the OTP i.e. on Email or Mobile and hit on Generate OTP.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and click on Validate.

Step 8: You should now see your e-PAN car in PDF or XML formats on the screen.

Step 9: Click on any of the formats and it will be downloaded and on your phone.

If your PAN Card is old, you may have to pay Rs. 8.26 to download it.

How to download PAN Card (UTIITSL )

Step 1: Open the official government website for Pan Card by clicking here.

Step 2: Enter a 10-digit PAN number, followed by the Month and Year of birth in MM/YYYY format.

Step 3: Enter Captcha and submit.

Step 4: Select the mode of OTP that you will receive to continue – Email or Mobile.

Step 5: Tap on getting OTP.

Step 6: Enter OTP and tap on Submit.

Now your PAN card will be automatically downloaded. Do note that if your PAN Card is old, you will have to pay Rs. 8.26 to download it.

What is my e-PAN Card password?

To open the e-PAN Card (PDF), you may need to enter a password. The password is your date of birth in DDMMYYYY format, for example, 17/01/1989.

Important Points to be Remember 

  • Do note that if anything isn’t been updated on your PAN Card for a long time, you won’t be able to download a PDF copy. To download it, you first have to update your latest information such as signature or photo, and then try downloading the PDF copy again.
  • Your Aaadhar card must be linked with your PAN Card to download the PDF copy. If you haven’t linked it, you can follow our guide for linking Aadhar with pan here.
  Published Date: July 22, 2022 1:54 PM IST

