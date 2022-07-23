comscore How to download PUC certificate for vehicles online
How to view and download vehicle pollution under control certificate online

Vehicle Pollution

Credit: Pexels/ Khunkorn Laowisit

‘Pollution Under Control’ or PUC is an important document car/bike owners and riders should carry at all times. As the name suggests, the PUC certificate is a document that certifies that a vehicle’s emission levels are within prescribed emission standards. These emission levels are mostly decided by the transport department of the country.

What are the requirements to get a PUC certificate?

Apart from Driver’s License, vehicle insurance, and vehicle registration papers (RC), the users need to carry the PUC certificate to complete their documentation. With growing pollution levels in our country, there is an added emphasis on the scrutiny of a vehicle‘s fitness to run on the road. In the country’s capital Delhi, riders moving without the PUC can even be subjected to a fine of Rs 10,000 or more. In fact, the capital’s govt plans to send notices to all those vehicle owners who don’t have a valid PUC.

Pollution Testing

The first step that you’ll need to complete is to go to a govt-authorized pollution testing centre. There, one of the executives will insert a stick-like apparatus in your vehicle’s exhaust pipe and ask you to turn on the engine. Once you do that they will check the emission readings to verify if the car is obeying the emission norms. Once the test is done, the user can either ask for a copy of the PUC or download it online.

How to download PUC online

The govt gives vehicle owners an easy way to download their PUC online. This provides convenience to car or bike owners to keep a track of their application and then download the PUC.

First, you need to head to the Parivahan Sewa website. There you will see a PUC option on the tab. Click on it. Then you will be asked to enter the vehicle registration number and the last five digits of the chassis number. Additionally, you will have to enter the captcha code.

Once you’ve submitted it, you will be able to view the status of your PUC. The PUC can be downloaded if it is still valid. If you have applied for it, it will also show the status of your application and once the PUC is made available, you can just download and print it to complete your set of documents.

  Published Date: July 23, 2022 6:03 PM IST

