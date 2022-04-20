comscore How to download Instagram Reels on your smartphone
New to Instagram? Here's to download Reels on your smartphone

Instagram does not allow users to download Reels from its platform. However, there are apps that let you download videos shared using this ephemeral video format on your smartphones. Here’s what you need to do.

Image: Pixabay

Instagram is one of the most popular photo and video sharing apps in the world. It offers hosts of features to users to share their photos and videos creatively. The list includes IGTV videos, Stories, Live Videos and Reels among others. But here is a thing, while all other posts get saved on users’ smartphones, reels don’t. Also, there is no way to save reels shared by other users on your smartphone. Also Read - Instagram expands product tagging tool to more users: Here's how to use

For those of you who aren’t well-versed with Instagram, Reels are 60-second long videos with audio, AR effects, and other creative tools that users can share. You can record Reels in a series of clips or all at once. You can also use video uploads from your gallery to share as Reels. Essentially, they are Instagram’s version of TikTok. Also Read - WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through smart glasses soon: All you need to know

Here’s how you can create a Reel on Instagram

Step 1: Swipe right in the app and tap the Reels option at the bottom of the screen. Alternatively, tap the Plus icon at the top in the app and then tap the Reels option. Also Read - Apple and Meta to launch AR glasses by 2024: Expected price, specifications and more

Step 2: Hold the video player icon in the middle to record the video.

Step 3: Select a suitable speed and add images, stickers and music among others to the reel.

Step 4: Tap the Preview button to view the reel before you share it.

Step 5: Finally tap the Share button to share it with all your followers.

Now that you have familiarised yourself with Instagram’s Reel, here is an easy hack using which you can download a reel on your smartphone. All you need is an app like Instadp, Igram.io (for iOS) or Reels Downloader (for Android).

How to download Reels on your smartphone

Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone and go to the Reels section in the app.

Step 2: Now copy the link of the reels that you want to download.

Step 3: Now open the reels downloader app that you have downloaded on your smartphone and paste the link of the reel that you had copied earlier.

Step 4: Now tap the Download button. On doing so, the reel will start downloading on your smartphone. You will be able to access it in your phone’s Gallery app.

  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 4:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2022 4:02 PM IST

