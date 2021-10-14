Rajasthan Subordinate Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021 admit card has been released today. You can download the admit cards by visiting the selection board’s website or just click here rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, the admit cards will not be sent separately to the candidates.

Date and time

RSMSSB Patwari Exam is scheduled for October 23 and 24 in two shifts. The first shift starts from 8.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second shift starts from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The board has also issued guidelines for the candidates.

RSMSSB had increased the number of Patwari posts to 5378. Earlier the number of seats was 4421. Of these, 4615 posts are of non-TSP, and 763 posts are of the TSP area.

The application process started on July 15, 2021, and the last date was July 29, 2021. Candidates who have successfully applied for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 will be able to check their exam date and time once the Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card link activates on the website.

How to download admit card

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link of RSMSSB Patwari Admit Card 2021 given on the home. Enter the requested information here and submit it. Admit card will appear on your screen. Download it

Guidelines

RSMSSB has released the exam guidelines along with the admit card date. Reach the examination center one and a half hours before the scheduled time. Everyone must wear a mask. Follow COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing. In addition to the e-admit card, bring an original photo ID (Aadhaar, driving license, voter ID, passport, etc.), A photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet. Bring a blue ball pen. Do not bring your mobile or any other electronic device with you. Candidates carrying unwanted material to the examination center or fake candidates can be banned for a lifetime or a specific period.

For the candidates of Dholpur and Alwar, the recruitment examination will not take place on October 23. The general election of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in these two districts is scheduled for October 23. The examination of the candidates here will be conducted on October 24.