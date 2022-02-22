comscore How to download a Twitter video on your phone or laptop
To download videos from Twitter on your phones, you need to download the Twitter Video Downloader app to your smartphone. It is available on Google Play Store as well as on Apple App Store.

If you are a regular Twitter user, you might come across thousands of videos on the platform daily, some worth sharing, some not so much. Well, there are times when you really want to share a video from Twitter with your friends and family, but they are not on Twitter. Here is a step-by-step guide that you can follow to download a video from Twitter and share it on the desired platform. Also Read - Twitter testing a new feature that lets users untag themselves from a conversation

How to download a video from Twitter

First of all, you need to download the Twitter Video Downloader app to your smartphone. It is available on Google Play Store as well as on Apple App Store. Once installed, follow these simple steps: Also Read - New IT rules, feature phones, competition worry Twitter in India

  1. Open the concerned tweet on the Twitter app on your smartphone
  2. Tap on the share icon in the bottom left corner and select “Copy Link”
  3. Now open the Twitter Video Downloader and paste the link
  4. Select “Download” and save the video on your device

Now you will be able to share this video on apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and more via Gallery (android users)or Photos (iOS users) app. You can follow the same steps to download a Twitter video on a desktop by copying the link and visiting twittervideodownloader.com in your browser. Just paste the link in the required field and select “Download”. Also Read - Donald Trump’s Truth Social app tipped to launch today for iPhone users

Notably, before downloading the video, users will get an option to choose the desired resolution for the video. Do note, that it is always necessary to give credit to the original creator of the video when it is being shared, irrespective of the platform.

For the unversed, Twitter has recently announced that it is adding Paytm’s payment gateway to its Tips feature in India. The Tips feature basically allows users to tip their favourite creator on the platform to show support directly from their profiles with a single click. A new way to monetise tweets and with Tips, the social network enables users to send and receive funds as a ‘token of appreciation.’

  Published Date: February 22, 2022 2:36 PM IST

