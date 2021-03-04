Moj app, which is a short video platform has gained popularity in India, especially as TikTok remains banned in the country. Moj app offers a number of similar features such as the ability to create 15-second videos with options to add filters, stickers, and more. Also Read - Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! to launch on March 25 for Android and iOS

The Made in India app, which has been created by ShareChat is free to download from the Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS users, respectively. Moj app claims to have over 7 million creators on the platform, whose videos can be watched and shared. Also Read - WhatsApp testing disappearing images for Android, iOS: Here's how it will work

But did you know that Moj app videos can be downloaded as well? Here is how: Also Read - Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces now available for Android: What is it, how to use, and more questions answered

How to download Moj app videos

• Open Made in India short video Moj app and select the video that you want to download.

• Click on the arrow icon, which should appear at the bottom on the right side.

• This should open the ‘Share’ tab where you can choose to share the video on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc.

• A “Download” option should be shown as well. Click on it, after which the app will as permission to “access photos, media and files on your device”. Click on “Allow”.

• The video should start downloading on your device.

• Once downloaded, you should get a notification, which reads, “Post has been downloaded to your phone gallery”.

• To view the video, simply open Gallery on your phone and head to the Videos album.

On Android as well as iOS, the videos are downloaded in the phone’s gallery, which makes it easier to watch downloaded videos later offline as well.

Moj is a popular Indian short video app, which is available in 15 languages as of now. These include Hindi, English, Punjabi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, and more. Lip sync videos, normal videos, special effect videos, etc can be made with stickers and emoticons. The app includes a basic editor as well, which lets users edit videos on the go.