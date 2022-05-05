WhatsApp officially announced the Status feature in February 2017. The feature gained prominence within the application. The Status feature allows users to share photos and videos with their friends and contacts on WhatsApp the feature was earlier seen on apps like Snapchat and Instagram. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Reactions feature to all users: How to use

WhatsApp Status videos are temporarily stored on your device and it automatically deletes after a period of 24 hours. However, there's a way to download these videos on your phone without any third-party application.

How to download WhatsApp Statuses on your phone

Firstly, make sure your phone has a Files Manager app. If that's not available you can download any from the Play Store. Make sure it is from a credible source. 'Files by Google' is an app built by Google and it will also work in this particular instance.

Once you’ve seen a WhatsApp Status the video or picture gets stored on your device for a short period. You just have to find it on the device. Here are the steps you need to follow:

-Open Files (any File Manager) application

-Go to the top right hamburger menu (icon with three horizontal lines) and click on the Settings option

-In the Setting option scroll down to find the “Show Hidden Files” option and toggle it on

-Then go back to the main page of the Files app and look for the ‘Internal Storage’ option

-In the following list of options, look for the “Android” option

-Then click on “media”

-Following that you will see a list of names with data from different apps in them

-Click on the one with WhatsApp in the name and open the following folder as well

-You will get a list of options which will include one called “Media”

-In the following list you will see an option of “statuses”, click on it

-On the following page, you will see all the Statuses you had seen recently.

-You just have to click on the one you want to download

-Click on the three-dot menu on the top right and just hit ‘Move to’ option and select internal storage

-You can also share and store it from there via Google Cloud or any other app.