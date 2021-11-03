WhatsApp has gone beyond offering simple text sharing on its platform. Users can share photos, videos, documents, and even make payments. Much like Instagram, one can share stories on WhatsApp as status. But the status disappears automatically in 24 hours. Putting a status is easy so is viewing someone else’s story in the Status tab. Also Read - WhatsApp releases special animated stickers for Diwali: How to download and feel festive

But what if your friend shared a quirky video that you want to share with your other pals? While interesting photos in any status can be saved by simply taking a screenshot, it isn't the same when it comes to videos. With Diwali coming in, if you want to save that special footage of rangoli DIY, lighting decor at home that your friend posted on your device to show it to your siblings or try it for yourself, here's a simple guide on how to save WhatsApp Status video on your smartphone.

How to save WhatsApp Status video on your phone in simple steps

All it requires is a file folder or perhaps Status Server from Google Play Store. You can use the Google Files app, a free file manager app for Android. Now follow these steps to download WhatsApp status video-

Step 1: Download the Google Files app then launch it on your mobile.

Step 2: Tap on the menu icon at the top left corner of the app.

Step 3: Go to settings and turn on ‘Show Hidden Files.’

Step 4: Then go to the File Manager of your device and navigate to Internal Storage>WhatsApp>Media>Statuses.

Step 5: The status that you have viewed on WhatsApp will show in the folder, tap on a video that you want to save.

Step 6: Now long-press on it and tap Copy, then choose your desired location where you want to save the video in the phone’s internal storage.

You can also use a third-party app like Status-Server where you can select the WhatsApp video that you wish to download and tap on the Save icon following which the saved media will be stored in the phone’s internal storage.

While the steps might look easy, readers are advised to seek permission before downloading someone’s video.