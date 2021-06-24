Windows 11 has been officially announced today at the virtual Microsoft event 2021. The next-generation Windows brings new UI design and lots of other features to improve multi-tasking and productivity. Also Read - How to upgrade from Windows 7/ Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 for free

The most important question now are: When can Windows 10 users download Windows 11 on their PC and how to download Windows 11 update. Let's answer these two important questions here.

When can I upgrade Windows 10 to Windows 11

Windows 11 update will be available for free for Windows 10 users out there. The Windows 11 release date is yet to be revealed by Microsoft but the company has confirmed that the new Windows will be available for download during the "holiday season". In other words, Windows 11 will release later this year. So, you will need to wait for some more time to be able to upgrade your Windows 10 PC to the next-gen Windows.

Yet again, the release date is yet to be out.

How to download Windows 11

Well, this is a tricky question to answer right now. There are unverified links available to download Windows 10 update on the internet, but we suggest you to not trust them at all. Ahead of the official release of Windows 11, a download link was leaked, and it revealed almost everything about the next-generation Windows. This is an unverified download link.

To download the verified build of Windows 11, you will need to wait for a few more months. To be specific, the wait will go on till later this year. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed by the company yet.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has revealed that for Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.