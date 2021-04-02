How to download YouTube videos for free on Android, iPhone, Windows, iPad and Mac

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms in the world today. YouTube can not only help users learn new things every day, but also stay up to date with latest information, and can also be your companion while you’re on a solo trip. To watch YouTube videos, you will need a stable network connection, but what if you’re in a bad network zone? Well, in that case downloading YouTube videos for offline viewing is the best solution. Also Read - YouTube could hide Dislike numbers from videos to help content creators

YouTube provides an option to download videos on the platform. But the downloaded YouTube video doesn’t get saved on your phone’s gallery. On clicking the Download option, the YouTube video will get saved in the library within the app, to be specific, in the Downloads section. But if you want to download a

YouTube video and save it on phone’s gallery, there are several third-party applications to help you through. Also Read - YouTube 'supervised' experiences to help parents control what teens can watch

Before getting into the steps to download YouTube videos on Android, iPhone, Mac, iPad and Windows, here’s one question that we should address is: Is it legal to download YouTube videos? Also Read - YouTube now lets Android users play videos in 4K even on low resolution display

As per Google’s terms of service for YouTube, it’s not legal to download YouTube videos. The TOS states, “You may access Content for your information and personal use solely as intended through the provided functionality of the Service and as permitted under these Terms of Service. You shall not download any Content unless you see a ‘download’ or similar link displayed by YouTube on the Service for that Content.” So, if you want to download a video from YouTube, the official way to do so is by subscribing to YouTube Premium service.

The streaming service also states in the TOS that “YouTube will terminate a user’s access to the Service if, under appropriate circumstances, the user is determined to be a repeat infringer.”

If you still want to download a YouTube video to just watch offline, there are several third-party apps and services available on the internet. These third-party apps/services let users download and save YouTube videos in the phone’s local storage. Here’s how to download YouTube videos for free on Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows and Mac:

How to download YouTube videos on Android for free

To download YouTube video on your Android phone follow these steps:

-There are several websites available that allow users to download YouTube videos, one of the best ones is TubeMate. Download and install TubeMate on your Android smartphone first thing

-You will then need to change your security settings

-Next, open TubeMate and search for a YouTube video you wish to download.

-Then click on the green Download button displayed on the screen.

-There will be video quality format options to choose from. After selecting the video quality, tap on the green Download button.

-Then click on the Downloads List icon in the bottom menu to find the video.

-Lastly, to download YouTube videos, you will need to tap the three dot icon next to the video to save it to a new location. There will be options to rename the video, etc.

How to download YouTube videos on iPhone, iPad for free

Downloading YouTube videos on iPhone and iPad can be tricky and this is because of Apple’s strict policies for the App store. There are several websites available that allows users to download YouTube videos on iPhone and iPad.

-Head over to the Video solo website

-Paste a YouTube video link in the text box

-Then click on the Download option

-The video will then get decode and generate a list of different output format and quality options

-Next, click on the Download option on the preferred output option

-You will get an option to enter a name and download location for the video

-To check downloaded videos tap on the Downloads section

-Head to the Documents app to save your downloaded videos to iPhone or iPad hard drive, then open the Downloads folder

-Check for the video and tap the three dots icon on it. Then click on Share and Save Video option. You will now be able to find the video on the phone’s local storage.

How to download YouTube videos on Windows, Mac for free

One of the best tools to download YouTube videos for free on Windows and Mac in high quality formats is 4K Video Downloader. The tool is free for up to 30 downloads a day and can download videos in up to 8K quality and several other formats.

-To start with, first download and install 4K Video Downloader and open the tool

-Find a YouTube video you want to download and copy the link of the video

-Next, paste the video link in the menu

-Once the quality and format options are selected, click on Download

-After the video is downloaded, click the three-dot icon to find the video on your computer.