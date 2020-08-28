comscore How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop
News

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

How To

There are a bunch of services and third-party apps that help you download YouTube videos.

  • Published: August 28, 2020 2:41 PM IST
YouTube new logo

YouTube is a great platform as it allows anyone to show their work through videos and even earn money in the process. When it comes to watching music videos, movie trailers, live events, comedy shows, or any other content, YouTube is the first name that pops up in anyone’s mind. It is a platform that offers you hours of free content for entertainment. Also Read - TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

The YouTube app is accessible anywhere and one can even gain a lot of knowledge through this medium. But to watch long YouTube videos, you even need a stable Wi-Fi or decent mobile data connection. There are times when you don’t have a good connection and you prefer downloading the video so that you can watch it later without internet. Also Read - YouTube Music appears on Android TV, but inside existing YouTube app

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

There are a bunch of services and third-party apps that help you download YouTube videos. The app itself allows you to download the videos, so don’t need to go anywhere else. But, they are not saved in the phone’s local storage and for this, you will have to rely on third-party apps like Snaptube. The videos that you download using the official app remains in it and is not stored on the phone. Also Read - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

How to download YouTube videos on mobile

YouTube videos

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your phone and search for the video you want to download.

Step 2: Open the video and you will see a download option below it, and you just need to tap that. Alternatively, once the app shows the video results, you can tap on the three-dot icon, which is on the right side of the video. Here too you will find the download option.

Step 3: It will start downloading in the background. You can check the status of it in the library section.

How to download YouTube videos on desktop

Step 1: Go to “en.savefrom.net” website.

Step 2: Enter the YouTube video link that you want to download. You will also get the option to change the resolution.

Step 3: Press the download button and you are done.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 28, 2020 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Logitech MX Master 3 Review
Review
Logitech MX Master 3 Review
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

How To

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

Laptops

Honor MagicBook 15 second sale on Flipkart on August 31: Check offers, price

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

How To

How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop
Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

News

Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place
TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

News

TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years
YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app

News

YouTube Music appears on Android TV inside YouTube app
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube

हिंदी समाचार

JioMart की फर्जी वेबसाइट्स के जरिए बनाया जा रहा लोगों को बेवकूफ, चल रहा ठगी का काम

Realme X7 स्मार्टफोन ने AnTuTu बेंचमार्क पर MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC के साथ दिखाया दम

Realme X7 Pro होगा इस स्पेसिफिकेशन वाला रियलमी का पहला स्मार्टफोन, लीक हुई कीमत

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन Unpacked Part 2 में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Sony Xperia 5 II स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है 17 सितंबर को लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
News
Redmi 9A confirmed to launch in India on September 2
Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?

News

Redmi 9 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Best one under Rs 10,000?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to be flaunted in Unpacked Part 2
Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology

News

Xiaomi unveils third-gen under-display camera technology
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

News

Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers