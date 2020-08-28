How to download YouTube videos on mobile and desktop

YouTube is a great platform as it allows anyone to show their work through videos and even earn money in the process. When it comes to watching music videos, movie trailers, live events, comedy shows, or any other content, YouTube is the first name that pops up in anyone’s mind. It is a platform that offers you hours of free content for entertainment. Also Read - TikTok will pay over $2 billion to creators in next 3 years

The YouTube app is accessible anywhere and one can even gain a lot of knowledge through this medium. But to watch long YouTube videos, you even need a stable Wi-Fi or decent mobile data connection. There are times when you don't have a good connection and you prefer downloading the video so that you can watch it later without internet.

There are a bunch of services and third-party apps that help you download YouTube videos. The app itself allows you to download the videos, so don't need to go anywhere else. But, they are not saved in the phone's local storage and for this, you will have to rely on third-party apps like Snaptube. The videos that you download using the official app remains in it and is not stored on the phone.

How to download YouTube videos on mobile

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your phone and search for the video you want to download.

Step 2: Open the video and you will see a download option below it, and you just need to tap that. Alternatively, once the app shows the video results, you can tap on the three-dot icon, which is on the right side of the video. Here too you will find the download option.

Step 3: It will start downloading in the background. You can check the status of it in the library section.

How to download YouTube videos on desktop

Step 1: Go to “en.savefrom.net” website.

Step 2: Enter the YouTube video link that you want to download. You will also get the option to change the resolution.

Step 3: Press the download button and you are done.