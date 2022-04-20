How To Download Youtube Videos On Your Smartphone

YouTube has become a go-to platform for many users on the internet. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest library of video content in the world. With such vast amounts of data, many people start relying on the app for daily needs. For instance, videos of educational organizations, recipes, daily problem solving, and more. Internet connectivity may have improved over the past decade but it is still not completely free and available. In such cases, it will be ideal if you can download these videos to view later. Also Read - How to remix YouTube Shorts

There might be some third-party services that allow users to download the video for later viewing. However, these methods fall in a sort of a grey area. You may be safe if you don't download the video and share it as your property or use it commercially.

Here’s one way you can download a video to view it within the YouTube application:

-Open the YouTube app on your phone

-Search the video you want to download for offline viewing

-Once you reach that video and it starts playing, there will be a down-arrow button which can be used to download it

-After tapping on it you will be given various options regarding the quality of the download along with the data it will consume

-For normal users, the app might just provide options to download in low quality (144p or 360p)

-For those who are YouTube Premium members, the application will allow FullHD downloads or in 720p resolution

-Once you decide your option, click on it and the download will begin

-The download might take time depending on the internet speed and the quality of the video being downloaded

-Once complete, you will be able to access the video from the library in the streaming service.

-The videos will remain available in the library section for a period of 29 days without internet

-Once that period is complete, you will have to either download it again or watch it online.

This method of downloading videos does not infringe on any kind of rights and the user remains safe from any kind of legal grey area. However, the videos won’t show in your phone gallery. You will need to open the YouTube app and then the library to view downloaded videos.