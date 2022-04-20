comscore How to download YouTube videos on your smartphone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Download Youtube Videos On Your Smartphone
News

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

How To

This method of downloading YouTube videos does not infringe on any kind of rights and the user remains safe from any kind of legal grey area. The videos won't show in your phone gallery.

Youtube

How to download YouTube videos. Image: YouTube

YouTube has become a go-to platform for many users on the internet. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest library of video content in the world. With such vast amounts of data, many people start relying on the app for daily needs. For instance, videos of educational organizations, recipes, daily problem solving, and more. Internet connectivity may have improved over the past decade but it is still not completely free and available. In such cases, it will be ideal if you can download these videos to view later. Also Read - How to remix YouTube Shorts

There might be some third-party services that allow users to download the video for later viewing. However, these methods fall in a sort of a grey area. You may be safe if you don’t download the video and share it as your property or use it commercially. Also Read - How to download emails from Gmail account

Here’s one way you can download a video to view it within the YouTube application:

-Open the YouTube app on your phone Also Read - No you are not alone, YouTube did face a brief outage

-Search the video you want to download for offline viewing

-Once you reach that video and it starts playing, there will be a down-arrow button which can be used to download it

-After tapping on it you will be given various options regarding the quality of the download along with the data it will consume

-For normal users, the app might just provide options to download in low quality (144p or 360p)

-For those who are YouTube Premium members, the application will allow FullHD downloads or in 720p resolution

-Once you decide your option, click on it and the download will begin

-The download might take time depending on the internet speed and the quality of the video being downloaded

-Once complete, you will be able to access the video from the library in the streaming service.

-The videos will remain available in the library section for a period of 29 days without internet

-Once that period is complete, you will have to either download it again or watch it online.

This method of downloading videos does not infringe on any kind of rights and the user remains safe from any kind of legal grey area. However, the videos won’t show in your phone gallery. You will need to open the YouTube app and then the library to view downloaded videos.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 8:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing
How To
How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing
Bonuses of these Tech company CEOs might surprise you

Photo Gallery

Bonuses of these Tech company CEOs might surprise you

These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

Photo Gallery

These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

Apps

WhatsApp working on subscription service for businesses

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

How To

How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing
How to remix YouTube videos into Shorts

How To

How to remix YouTube videos into Shorts
How to download emails from Gmail account

How To

How to download emails from Gmail account
YouTube back after a brief outage

Apps

YouTube back after a brief outage
The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more

Entertainment

The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more

हिंदी समाचार

Genshin Impact: Kamisato Ayaka के लिए 5 बेस्ट वेपन, जो कैरेक्टर को बनाते हैं गजब की DPS

यूनीक स्टीयरिंग वाली Lexus RZ 450e ने की एंट्री, सेकेंडों में तय करेगी लंबी दूरी

WhatsApp शुरू करेगा सब्सक्रिप्शन प्लान, पैसे देकर यूजर को मिलेंगे एक्स्ट्रा फीचर्स

Netflix Vs Disney Plus Hotstar: किसका प्लान है आपके लिए बेस्ट?

Maruti Suzuki इस साल लॉन्च करेगी दो जबरदस्त SUV, क्रेटा-Seltos को मिलेगी टक्कर

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Sanmeet Kochhar, Vice President - India & MENA, HMD Global
Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India

Photo Gallery

JioPhone Next to Realme C20: Here are the top smartphones under Rs 8000 in India
Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India

automobile

Hero Electric to set up over 50,000 electric vehicle charging stations in India
Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022

News

Google to add three new Stadia Pro games for May 2022
Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

Gaming

Sony PS5 restock date announced with new special offer: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers