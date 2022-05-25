We have heard about play-to-earn games before. In fact, with the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, play-to-earn games have expanded manifold. In most cases, the play-to-earn model involves an online game that you’d often complete sitting on a chair, not really burning many calories. However, there’s one new app that is here to reward you for real physical activity and it is called STEPN. Also Read - Crypto regulations will take time, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

What is STEPN?

STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with inbuilt Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. The app is built around an essential daily activity for most people – moving around. The brand boast of being the first project to effectively introduce a functioning move & earn concept. The Crypto-based project had finished 4th out of 500+ projects at the Solana Ignition Hackathon 2021. The application is available on both Android and iOS. Also Read - FM Nirmala Sitharaman says biggest risk of crypto is laundering, terror financing

How does STEPN work?

Users equip themselves with NFTs in the form of Sneakers. By walking, jogging, or running outdoors, users will earn game currency. The currency can then be used in-game, or cashed out for profit. Also Read - Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Why run & earn?

STEPN claims that its aim is to nudge millions toward a healthier lifestyle, combat climate change and connect the public to Web 3.0, all while simultaneously hinging on it’s Social-Fi aspect to build a long-lasting platform fostering user generated Web 3.0 content.

How to start using and earning via STEPN

-To start, users need to download the STEPN app

-Download the STEPN app

-Download from linktr.ee/stepnofficial.

-Sign-up for STEPN

-After getting access to the app on your respective device, you will be able to sign up for STEPN with your email address. You will receive a verification code that you need to key in to enter the app

-Create a new Wallet

-Click on the Wallet icon on the top right corner of the screen.

-The app will generate a 12-word secret phrase. This will be used to recover your Wallet if you uninstall the app or forget your password. Important – Note this phrase and save it somewhere safe (Write it down physically and store it somewhere only you will have access to.)

-Transfer SOL into your in-app Wallet

-Transfer SOL to in-app wallet to buy NFT Sneakers in the Marketplace and always keep some SOL as gas in your Wallet account.

-Purchase a Sneaker

-Head over to the in-app Marketplace and pick out a Sneaker. You can use the Filter tool to look for a Sneaker type of your preference. Ensure you have enough SOL for the purchase.

-After completing the purchase, energy will restore at a rate of 25% every 6 hours. You can start earning using STEPN immediately after the first 25% energy restoration.