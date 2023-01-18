comscore How to enable 5G SA (standalone) for Jio True 5G on Realme phones
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Enable 5g Sa Standalone For Jio True 5g On Realme Phones
News

How to enable 5G SA (standalone) for Jio True 5G on Realme phones

How To

Realme 5G phones support both Airtel and Jio's 5G services but the latter offers the services in the standalone (SA) mode.

Realme-10-Pro-5G-2

Realme became one of the first brands to roll out the software update that enables 5G services of Indian carriers to all of its smartphones. All 5G phones from Realme support services of both Reliance Jio and Airtel. However, there is a difference in the kind of 5G services both offer. While Airtel 5G Plus is based on the non-standalone (NSA) network architecture, Jio True 5G employs the standalone (SA) 5G architecture, which is better in terms of speeds and dependency on the existing 4G network. In reality, the difference between both architectures will not impact you massively unless you are gaming or downloading a heavy file. Also Read - Nokia C12 debuts with a 6.3-inch HD+ display and Android 12 Go Edition

For times like those, your Realme phone needs to latch on to the Jio 5G SA network. Turning on the 5G settings of your phone will enable the automatic network mode settings for Jio, which includes the network ability to switch back to 4G in an area of low reception or just to save your phone’s battery. You can override these settings and make your phone connect to Jio’s SA network for 5G all the time. There is a trick to doing that. But before I tell you that, you must understand that this is not a requirement to use Jio’s 5G services and you should go ahead only if you need to connect to the SA network. Also Read - Microsoft announces mass layoff affecting 10,000 jobs, says strategic hiring to continue

  • Make sure 5G is chosen in your Realme phone’s network settings.
  • Now, go to Settings, followed by the navigation to the About device section.
  • Go to the Version tab where you will see the Build number of the phone’s software on top.
  • Tap the Build number five times repeatedly unless a message pops up saying “You’re now a developer.”
  • Now, go back to the main menu in your phone settings.
  • Tap on System settings and scroll down to find the Developer options.
  • You are now inside the developer options of the software installed on your phone. Scroll down to find the Networking section.
  • Here you will see the 5G toggle enabled and under it, you will see the 5G network mode option.
  • Tap the option and now choose the SA Mode from the list. The option will be automatically saved, so you can jump to the home screen directly from the developer options.

Your phone will now connect to Jio’s 5G SA mode. Also Read - Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Grab 32-inch Android TV for less than Rs 10,000

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 10:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go Edition goes official
    Mobiles
    Nokia C12 with Android 12 Go Edition goes official
    WhatsApp is rolling out voice note status for Android

    Apps

    WhatsApp is rolling out voice note status for Android

    Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) debuts in India at Rs 32,900

    News

    Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) debuts in India at Rs 32,900

    Apple Mac mini won't get a design refresh anytime soon

    News

    Apple Mac mini won't get a design refresh anytime soon

    Forspoken's PC system requirements revealed: Check details

    Gaming

    Forspoken's PC system requirements revealed: Check details

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    Microsoft announces mass layoff affecting 10,000 jobs, says strategic hiring to continue

    Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Grab 32-inch Android TV for less than Rs 10,000

    Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) debuts in India at Rs 32,900

    Apple Mac mini won't get a design refresh anytime soon

    Tata Nexon EV Max XM variant launched at Rs 16.49 lakh: Check range, specs and more

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

    5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?