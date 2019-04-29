Google Chrome for Android is finally getting Dark Mode with the latest update for the app. The version 74.0.3729.112 of Google Chrome released as part of stable channel brings the feature. While the update is available to enable Dark Mode, the process to activate the feature is not straight forward just yet. In order to enable Dark Mode, Android users will have to enable it through Chrome flags, which in some ways is not a straight forward approach that many would have expected from Google.

How to enable Dark Mode on Google Chrome for Android:

Step 1: Visit “chrome://flags/#enable-android-night-mode” by pasting it in the address bar of the Chrome browser. This will open the flags list where users have drop down menu to enable the “Android Chrome UI’s dark mode” from the selection. In this menu, select “Enabled” from the drop down menu and then click on the “Relaunch Now” option on the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Once Google Chrome is relaunched, users will see a new option in the Settings menu of the application. Now tap on the three dots on the top right corner and then click on Settings. In Settings, there will be a new option called Dark mode below Notifications. In our own attempt on Huawei P20 Pro, the dark mode option did not get enabled, but it is appearing on Google Pixel and other devices. Your result will vary depending on the make of the device.

Other features released for Chrome

Apart from Dark Mode, Google is also adding a new shortcut for Translate to Chrome with version 74.0.3729.112 for Android. The shortcut will make it easier for Chrome users to quickly translate a web page to English or any other language of their choice. The shortcut becomes visible only when users visit a webpage that is in a language different from the default language set for the device.