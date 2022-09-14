Microsoft’s Windows 11 and Windows 10 operating systems come with several features that help users in keeping their content safe and secure. While a lot of these features are aimed at safeguarding users’ information from online threats such as malware and phishing attacks, some of them are aimed at protecting this data from physical theft or situations wherein a user’s data has been accessed when they forgot to lock their PCs. Also Read - How to copy text from images or from YouTube videos on your PC (Windows 11)

For moments like these, Microsoft has built a feature called Dynamic Lock that enables Windows PC users to configure their devices to automatically lock when a Bluetooth paired device signal falls below the maximum Received Signal Strength Indicator (RSSI) value. This makes it more difficult for someone to gain access to users' Windows devices if they step away from their PCs and forget to lock it.

Setting up Dynamic Lock is easy. All users need to do is pair their Windows 11 or Windows 10-powered PCs with their phones and then enable the feature on their PCs. Here's a step-by-step guide for the same:

How to pair your smartphone with a Windows 11 PC

Step 1: Click on the Start button on your Windows 11 PC.

Step 2: Now tap the Settings app and then go to Bluetooth and devices.

Step 3: Now turn on the Bluetooth icon.

Step 4: Next, click on Add Device option and then click on Bluetooth option.

Step 5: Choose the Bluetooth device that you want to connect and then follow additional instructions if they appear.

Step 6: Select Done.

How to pair your smartphone with a Windows 10 PC

Step 1: Click on the Start button on your Windows 11 PC.

Step 2: Now tap the Settings app and then go to Devices.

Step 3: Now go to Bluetooth & Other Devices section and and turn on Bluetooth.

Step 4: Next, click on Add Bluetooth or other device option and then select Bluetooth option.

Step 5: Choose the device and follow additional instructions if they appear.

Step 6: Select Done.

How to enable Dynamic Lock on Windows 11 and Windows 10

Step 1: On your Windows 11 PC, select Start and then go to the Settings app.

Step 2: Now click on the Accounts option and then go to the Sign-in options.

Step 3: Select Dynamic lock and then select the Allow Windows to automatically lock your device when you’re away check box.