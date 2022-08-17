comscore Facebook Messenger: How to turn on end-to-end encryption for conversations
How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

Here are the steps that you can follow to make your conversations on Facebook Messenger more secure.

Facebook Messenger shortcuts

Unlike Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger does not have end-to-end encryption enabled by default. This makes sensitive information on the platform at risk of hackers eavesdropping. Meta allows users to enable this feature on Facebook Messenger. Although, the company plans to make end-to-end encryption a default setting on the platform till then users can turn it on manually. Also Read - Instagram users can now cross-post their Reels on Facebook

In end-to-end encryption, each party’s account is assigned a key to the message so that only they can get access to it. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you use Facebook Avatars as your profile picture

Here are the steps that both Android or iOS users can follow to turn end-to-end encryption now: Also Read - How to change language settings in Facebook, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

How to enable end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

  1. Go to the Messenger mobile app and click on Chats in the bottom menu
  2. Tap on the Edit icon in the upper right corner
  3. Turn on the toggle for lock icon in the top right
  4. Now select the name of the person you want to chat with (not applicable for public figures)

To turn it on from within the chat, you can simply open the chatbox and tap on the “i” icon in the top right corner. Now select, “Secret conversation”. Users can also choose to turn on the Vanish Mode from here. This will cause conversations to vanish when they close the chat.

To turn on the Vanish Mode, you just need to turn on the toggle for the Vanish Mode option in the information section.

For the unversed, if the end-to-end encryption is turned on for a conversation, no one except for the participants in the chat can read or gain access to the conversation. It can be only possible for others to be manually added to the chat, for which other participants will be notified.

Facebook Messenger also allows users to be a part of encrypted chats on the web by using the Messenger app on web browsers like Google Chrome, Apple Safari and Firefox.

  Published Date: August 17, 2022 10:02 AM IST

