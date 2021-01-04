Dark mode is arguably one of the most popular features and has made its entry on various platforms. Facebook‘s app version recently got hold of the dark mode, after a number of speculations. The feature, which was available on other social media apps such as WhatsApp, Twitter, and even Facebook Messenger, was initially available as a test, following which it made an official entry on Facebook’s Android and iOS apps. Also Read - WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion video and voice calls made on New Year's Eve globally

Since it is one of the most anticipated features for the social media platform, here is how you can get it on your Android device or an iPhone by following these simple steps. Also Read - How to lock your Facebook profile

How to enable Facebook dark mode on Android, iPhone?

Step 1: Head to the Facebook app on either Android or iOS device Also Read - Audio/video calling coming to Whatsapp Web next year: Facebook

Step 2: Tap on the hamburger menu situated in the top right corner

Step 3: Scroll down a bit to see the Settings & Privacy option

Step 4: Select the Settings & Privacy option

Step 5: Following this, a number of options will appear including the Dark Mode option

Step 6: Select on the Dark Mode option

Step 7: Now, you will take to standalone page wherein you will get to choose from three options: On to enable dark mode, Off to disable dark mode, and System to enable/disable dark mode based on the device settings

How to get Facebook dark mode on web?

You can also get dark mode on Facebook’s web version on your PC or laptop, which was available way before the platform’s app version got it. In case you are using the web version, here’s how you can enable the mode on it:

Step 1: Open Facebook on your laptop or PC

Step 2: Select the Account option (inverted arrow) in the top right corner next to the notifications option

Step 3: Select the Display Preferences option

Step 4: Under the option, you will find Dark mode as an option. Select On or Off to enable/disable it as you please

Step 5: You can also choose the appearance of the Facebook website by enabling the Compact mode that is placed beneath the Dark mode option. The mode will make the font size smaller so that the overall look becomes compact.

Similarily, Facebook Messenger has a dark mode that can be enabled by following a few easy steps. All you need to do is head to the Messenger app on your smartphone>Tap on your display picture in the top left corner>Select the Dark mode option>Choose from the same options as on the Facebook app; Off, On, or System.