Here's how to enable hidden Music Visualization mode on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone

How to enable hidden Music Visualization mode on Nothing Phone (1) smartphone: Step by step guide

The Nothing Phone 1 gets a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Nothing Phone (1) recently launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, now costs Rs 33,999 for the base storage model. Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager of Nothing India, blamed the “fluctuating currency exchange rates” and the rise in component costs for the price hike. There is a hike of Rs 1,000 across the range. Nothing Phone (1) comes with a futuristic design and the Glyph Interface. The phone has strips of bright white LEDs on the back, which act as a visual notification and charging indicator. There is a secret feature that’s hidden in the Glyph Interface settings. If you turn on the Music Visualization, the Glyph lighting will lights up in sync to music playing through your phone’s speaker. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android update: Here’s when it will get Android 13

Here’s how enable Music Visualisation mode for the Glyph lights

To access Music Visualization mode settings on your Nothing Phone (1). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) Android 13 shouldn't be on your mind, says Carl Pei

Create a contact in your address book named named “Abra”. Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) price hiked in India, company blames Dollar-Rupee fluctuation

Head to Settings > Glyph Interface > Ringtones > click “Add a Contact.”

Select any ringtone for the just created “Abra” contact and click “Save.”

Head back to the Gylph Interface page, and one should now see a toggle for Music Visualization.

The Nothing Phone 1 gets a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The phone has used a curved OLED display panel that can offer up to 1200 nits of brightness. The company has used Gorilla Glass 5 protection both on the back and front. Also Read – Nothing Phone (1) goes on sale once again, starts at Rs 32,999

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The ‘+’ offers the phone both 5G connectivity and wireless charging, which was missing from the chip that was launched last year.

Nothing Phone (1) gets a dual-camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and the second is a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens. The phone also has a 16MP Sony IMX 471 selfie snapper on the front.

Nothing Phone 1 smartphone gets a 4500mAh battery unit and 33W fast charging support. The phone also gets 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The Nothing Phone (1) does not get a charging brick.

