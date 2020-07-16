comscore How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series | BGR India
How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

If you are curious about how to enable the Live Caption feature on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, then read on.

The latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones come with Live Caption feature. It was first introduced during Google I/O 2019. The search giant unveiled the Live Caption feature for those with hearing disabilities. It is a great feature and works really well. In case you are unaware, it can automatically transcribe and display captions of any spoken audio playing on the phone. The OnePlus 8 series users can use this feature on videos, podcasts, and audio messages. Also Read - Google tells EU Commission it won't use Fitbit health data

The Live Caption feature also kicks in even if you are using Facebook or any other social media if you came across a video while scrolling. You don’t need to do anything and it automatically jumps in and disappears after the job is done. After enabling the feature in the settings section, you can even turn it off quickly in case you are annoyed of seeing it everywhere. You just need to press the volume key and tap the caption button located at the bottom of the volume control bar. Also Read - Reliance AGM 2020: Google joins as a strategic partner and investor with a Rs 33,737 crore investment

Alternatively, OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro users can also enable the Live Caption option via the notification shade. For this, you just need to go to its quick settings, where you will witness several shortcuts, including the Live Caption feature. After enabling it, as soon as any audio starts playing on the phone, a black bar with captions will start to appear. The interesting part is that even if your phone is on mute, the black bar will still show up and display captions. Also Read - Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

Additionally, you will first see the caption bar showing two lines of words. You can expand the black bar by double-tapping it. You can move that black bar anywhere on the screen and by dragging it to the bottom of the screen, it will dismiss it. It is important to note that the feature currently only supports the English language. But, Google is expected to add support for more languages in the future. Now, if you are curious about how to enable the Live Caption feature on the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, then read on.

How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series?

Step 1: Go to your phone’s settings section and tap on System.

Step 2: On the top of the screen, you will see the Accessibility option, which you need to tap on.

Step 3: Scroll down and you will see the Live Caption feature.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
Best Sellers