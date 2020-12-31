Snapchat is one of the popular apps that people can’t do without, especially on special occasions. New Year’s is one such occasion for us to be the most active on your social media platforms and post all the last moments of the year going b. And, today’s New Year’s eve to do just that, with Snapchat having filters to makes things smooth for us. Also Read - Snapchat's astrological feature lets you test compatibility with your friends

How to apply New Year-themed Snapchat filters?

Step 1: Head to the Snapchat app on your Android or iOS device

Step 2: Once you are on the camera UI, select the party-themed filter icon present on the right side of the shutter button

Step 3: Now, tap on the Explore option to look for all the filters you can find on the app

Step 4: Over there, you will find a dedicated New Years section next to Trending where you will get all the New Year-themed filters

Step 5: You can scroll through the list and select the ones you want to apply while taking images or videos

Step 6: Once you have decided which ones you want, tap on the selected filter and then mark it as ‘Favorite’ so that it gets easier for you to choose and apply with ease without the need to search for them each time you want to use them

You can also tap on the party-themed filter icon and get New Year-themed filters along with the other Snapchat filters. However, the list has limited options, whereas the dedicated section has all the filters available. The filters can also be accessed by long-tapping on the camera interface on the app.

In addition to this, you can head to the Create section by tapping on the party-themed icon and then the Create option to make videos and click images through some New Year-themed additional filters. In that section, you can find other filters too, to make fun short videos on Snapchat.

We hope the aforementioned easy steps help you find the perfect New Year filter so that your pictures and videos on the app trend and you have a happy New Year’s. Do let us know which filter was your favorite in the comments below.