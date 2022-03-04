comscore How to enable (or disable) live caption on your Android 12 smartphone
How to enable (or disable) live caption on your Android 12 smartphone

Got an Android smartphone? Here are two ways using which you can turn on Live Caption on your smartphone.

Live Caption

Image: Google

YouTube has offered the ability to view automatic captions in videos on its platform since forever. But it wasn’t until Google rolled out Android 10 that the company brought the same feature to virtually all videos that Android users view on their smartphones. With its Live Caption feature, Google enabled Android users to see captions on all the videos that they are viewing. Also Read - Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

As Google explains it, Live Caption automatically captions videos and spoken audio on your device. This includes the videos that you record on your smartphones and the ones that you view on various apps on your devices. The feature captions videos in real time and on-device “so it works even if you don’t have cell data or Wi-Fi, and the captions always stay private and never leave your phone.” The only area where the Live Captions feature doesn’t work is phone and video calls. Also Read - How to share Chrome tabs between PC and Android phone

Whether you like watching videos without the sound or you are travelling and videos or you want the transcription so that you don’t miss out on anything important, Google’s Live Caption is a feature that you didn’t know you needed until you had it. Also Read - Google app’s dark mode is getting darker

In case you haven’t tried this feature before or didn’t know it even existed, here is a detailed guide that will help you enable or disable it.

How to enable live caption on your Android 12 smartphone

Step 1: Press the volume button.

Step 2: Under the volume controls, tap the Live Caption button.

When the Live Captions feature is on, captions appear for speech in media playing on your device.

Here’s an alternate way to turn off live captions on Android 12 smartphone

Step 1: Open the Settings app.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap the Accessibility option.

Step 3: Now tap the Hearing Enhancements button.

Step 4: Tap the Live Caption button and then toggle it on.

At the moment, Live Caption only supports English. However, Google says that it will add support for more languages soon.

How to disable live caption on your Android 12 smartphone

Step 1: Press the volume button.

Step 2: Under the volume controls, tap the Live Caption button again to disable it.

Published Date: March 4, 2022 6:24 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 4, 2022 6:24 PM IST

