comscore How to activate the Parental Supervision feature on Instagram
How to enable Parental Supervision on Instagram

Here's how you can activate the Parental Supervision feature on Instagram and supervise your child's account.

  • Parental Supervision can help you monitor your child's activities on the platform.
  • The feature works after taking the consent of both the parents and the teenager.
  • This is one of Instagram's newly added feature.
Instagram is a popular social media app that keeps on getting new features every now and then. One such feature that may help you to protect your child from online spam or any potential threat on the platform, is the Parental Supervision feature. Also Read - Meta partners with ICC to bring ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to your reels: How to watch T20 World Cup online

With this feature, you can keep an eye on your child’s activities such as new followers, blocked accounts, account settings, and screen time on the app. This may help you keep your teen safe away from any potential threats if noticed. And no, this isn’t direct spying that Instagram is allowing. The feature works only after taking consent from both the parent and the child or teenager. Also Read - A block a day keeps trolls away: How Instagram's new account blocking works

Here’s how you can set up Parental Supervision on Instagram. Also Read - Instagram to nudge people to be respectful to others; adds Hidden Words feature

Set up Parental Supervision on Instagram

Before getting started, make sure that both the teen and the parent are using the updated Instagram app. It is always better to use the latest version of the app so the feature works properly.

[Note: Also, your child or teen must be between the age of 13 to 17 in order to enable this feature.]

Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap on the Hamburger icon in the upper right corner.

Step 4: Tap on the Supervision button.

Step 5: Now, tap on Create Invitation.

Step 6: Once you follow Step 6, you need to again tap on Create Invitation and send the invitation link to your teen via any third-party apps like WhatsApp. Only one person can supervise an account.

Step 7: After you send the link and your teen accepts it, you can start supervising your teen’s account.

It is worth noting that the feature is only for teens, which means between the age of 13 to 17. In addition to this, do keep in mind that supervision doesn’t mean that your parents or the person supervising will be able to see your search or messaging activity.

Parents or the one supervising your account will only be able to see the time you send on Instagram, your settings, blocked accounts, new followers, etc.

Instagram does drop a message in its settings for this feature that says, “Your Teen owns their account. Only they can do things such as delete their account or change their password.”

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 6:39 PM IST
