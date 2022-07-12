How to export Chrome bookmarks : A step-by-step guide

Google Chrome like most web browsers lets you bookmark pages so that you can easily find them again later. And if you have Chrome linked to your Google account, you can access those bookmarks on any device via the Chrome web browser. While all of that does sound easy, there are times when you need to access your bookmarks on another web browser or on a device where you can’t log into your Google account. For times like these, here is an easy guide that will help you export your Chrome bookmarks to another device or browser. Also Read - Google launches Chromecast with TV in India: Check price, specs, availability

How to export bookmarks from Chrome to a PC

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your PC.

Step 2: Click the three vertical dots icon in the top right corner of the browser.

Step 3: Click Bookmarks, then select Bookmark Manager.

Step 4: In the Bookmark Manager menu, click the three vertical dots icon.

Step 5: Then select Export Bookmarks.

Step 6: Now, the Save As menu will appear. Browse to the location where you want to export your bookmarks. Enter a name for the file and ensure the “Type” is set to HTML document.

Step 7: Then click on Save.

How to export Chrome bookmarks on Android

Google Chrome does not allow you to export bookmarks from the Android version of the Google Chrome mobile app but you can use Chrome's sync feature to finish the process. If you want to separate your mobile bookmarks from the others, you may also use a third-party app that can be found in the Google Play Store. In short, Google Chrome bookmarks sync across all of your devices where you are using Chrome. This will ensure that you don't actually need to export anything from your smartphone or tablet use the saved links. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Chrome on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap the three vertical dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select Settings.

Step 4: Tap on Sync to open the Sync menu.

Step 5: Set the slider to the On position to sync everything, or leave it unchecked and tick the boxes next to the items you want to sync. Make sure Bookmarks is selected for both choices.

Step 6: Then head to your PC and open Chrome.

Step 7: Click on the three vertical dots icon.

Step 8: Select Bookmark and click on Bookmark Manager.

Step 9: Click on the three vertical dots icons and select Export Bookmarks.

Step 10: Type a name for your bookmarks export file. Add Tags, if you want to. Choose where to save the file. Ensure the format is set to HTML text.

Step 12: Click on Save option.

How to export Chrome bookmarks on iOS

Similar to Android devices, the iOS version of Google Chrome lacks exporting features. Therefore, all of your bookmarks continue to be synced with your PC. This gives you the option to select the bookmarks you want to use on your mobile device.

The steps listed below can be used to switch between different bookmark sets.

Step 1: Open Chrome on iOS .

Step 2: Tap on the three vertical dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Then tap on Bookmarks.

Step 4: You will see a list of your saved bookmarks. Tap the back arrow in the upper left corner of the screen.

Step 5: You can now select bookmarks from your other devices’ Chrome browser. To load a set of bookmarks, just tap any of the folders.