Haven't filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here's how you can do it before December 31
How to file e-nomination on EPFO website before December 31

Under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 (EDLI) to all EPF subscribers, the entire EPF account benefit of Rs 7 lakh is given as free insurance. If the member dies without any nomination, it becomes difficult to process the claim.

There is essential news for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) users. Those who have not yet done e-nomination in their EPF account must complete this work by 31 December. Otherwise, they will be deprived of many facilities. Also Read - Here's how to check PF balance on mobile without the internet

Under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 (EDLI), the entire EPF account benefit of Rs 7 lakh is given as free insurance. If the member dies without any nomination, it becomes difficult to process the claim. Also Read - PF balance: Here's how you can check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

EPFO has now made it mandatory for all PF account holders to add a nominee. This effort is to provide security to the dependents of the PF account holders. If something happens to the PF account holders, keeping the dependents as a nominee protects them like insurance and pension. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution: Step by step process

Here’s how you can file e-nomination on EPFO

STEP1: You have to first go to the official website of EPFO ​​https://www.epfindia.gov.in/.

STEP2:  Now click on the ‘Services’ option.

STEP3: Click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

STEP4: You will see an option of ‘Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP).’ Click on it

STEP5: Log in via entering UAN and Password

STEP6: Select ‘e-Nomination’ in the ‘Manage’ tab.

STEP7: The ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear on the screen. Click on ‘Save.’

STEP8: Click on ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration.

STEP9: Now click on ‘Add Family Details.’ More than one nominee can also be added.

STEP10: Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare how much amount will come in the nominee’s share. ‘Save’ after entering the details.

STEP11: Click on ‘EPF Nomination.’

STEP12: Click on ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP.

STEP13: OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

STEP14:  Enter the OTP in the specified space and click on submit.

  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 4:47 PM IST

