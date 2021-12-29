Haven t filed e-nomination on EPFO? Here s how you can do it before December 31

There is essential news for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) users. Those who have not yet done e-nomination in their EPF account must complete this work by 31 December. Otherwise, they will be deprived of many facilities. Also Read - Here's how to check PF balance on mobile without the internet

Under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 (EDLI), the entire EPF account benefit of Rs 7 lakh is given as free insurance. If the member dies without any nomination, it becomes difficult to process the claim. Also Read - PF balance: Here's how you can check EPF account balance online, via SMS and missed call

EPFO has now made it mandatory for all PF account holders to add a nominee. This effort is to provide security to the dependents of the PF account holders. If something happens to the PF account holders, keeping the dependents as a nominee protects them like insurance and pension. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution: Step by step process

Here’s how you can file e-nomination on EPFO

STEP1: You have to first go to the official website of EPFO ​​https://www.epfindia.gov.in/.

STEP2: Now click on the ‘Services’ option.

STEP3: Click on the ‘For Employees’ option.

STEP4: You will see an option of ‘Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP).’ Click on it

STEP5: Log in via entering UAN and Password

STEP6: Select ‘e-Nomination’ in the ‘Manage’ tab.

STEP7: The ‘Provide Details’ tab will appear on the screen. Click on ‘Save.’

STEP8: Click on ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration.

STEP9: Now click on ‘Add Family Details.’ More than one nominee can also be added.

STEP10: Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare how much amount will come in the nominee’s share. ‘Save’ after entering the details.

STEP11: Click on ‘EPF Nomination.’

STEP12: Click on ‘e-Sign’ to generate OTP.

STEP13: OTP will be sent to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

STEP14: Enter the OTP in the specified space and click on submit.