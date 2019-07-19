comscore How to file Income Tax Returns online, link Aadhaar to e-verify ITR-V
  ITR Filing 2019: How to file Income Tax Returns online, link Aadhaar to e-verify ITR-V
ITR Filing 2019: How to file Income Tax Returns online, link Aadhaar to e-verify ITR-V

Linking your Aadhaar with income tax returns makes the e-verification process easier. Here is how to go about it.

It’s that time of the year again when salaried and self-employed individuals in India need to file income tax returns. With Aadhaar still an essential document, it is important to link your bank account, phone number, EPF account and PAN with Aadhaar. It also has many more uses that ease things, especially for those who file their income tax returns.

Usually, after you have filed your taxes, you get the ITR-V that you need to print, sign and send it to the income tax office. But, in today’s era where everything is going digital, your Aadhaar gives you yet another way to verify your ITR-V. Here’s how to do it.

Registering yourself on the Income Tax portal

To begin with, you need to register yourself on the income tax portal here. On the right, you will see an option to register, and login option (for those who have already registered). For those who are registering for the first time, your user ID is generally your PAN number.

Enter your name, surname, date of birth, and residential status. Click on continue. Complete the registration form, which includes adding your PAN number and other details, followed by verification, and once the registration is successful your account will be created.

Linking Aadhaar to Income Tax Returns

To link your Aadhaar with income tax returns, login to the portal, hover the cursor on ‘Profile Settings’ on the right, and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ in the dropdown menu.

Here, you will need to enter your Aadhaar number after which an OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number. Once the code is authenticated, your Aadhaar will be linked with your income tax returns account. 

Filing your Income Tax Returns online

To file your income tax returns online, login to the portal and a link that says ‘Filing of Income Tax Returns’ click on that.

On the next page, your PAN number will be shown, and then you will have to select the assessment year, ITR Form Name and Submission mode. The assessment year (AY) will be 2019-2020. You will have to select ITR-1 form in the next dropdown. You will also need to choose between Aadhaar OTP to verify your returns.

 

Now click on next to continue. Here, you will need to add your income details, tax deductions and other details about your investments. A computation of your returns or the tax that you are liable to pay will appear on the screen, and you can either pay the tax or click on submit if you are eligible to get a return.

Using Aadhaar to e-verify ITR-V

After you have successfully filed your income tax returns, you will have to e-verify your ITR-V using your Aadhaar. For this, login to the portal, hover the cursor to ‘My Account’ and click on ‘e-verify return’ from the dropdown.

On the next page, you will have to choose the assessment year, followed by ITR Form name and then click on the e-verify option. It will send an OTP on your registered mobile number, and once that is successfully authenticated, your income tax return will be verified.

  Published Date: July 19, 2019 3:39 PM IST

