How to file your EPFO e-nomination online: A step-by-step guide

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you file e-nomination for your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account online.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), earlier this year, made e-nomination mandatory for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account holders. This means that people with an EPFO account are no-longer required to submit physical proof for filing or changing their EPF nomination. Instead, they can log in to their EPFO accounts and make the necessary changes. Also Read - How to withdraw money from EPF account online due to COVID-19

Notably, EPFO had set March 31 as a deadline by when EPF account holders need to update e-nomination for their accounts. However, if you haven’t updated filed e-nomination for your EPF account yet, you can do so now by logging into your EPF account. It is worth mentioning that, EPF account holders can choose to have more than one nominee for their accounts. They can also choose to have each nominee get a different percentage of amount. Also Read - EPFO e-nomination deadline extended: Here’s all that you need to know

So, if you haven’t filed your EPFO e-nomination yet, here is a step-by-step guide for the same. Also Read - How to file e-nomination on EPFO website before December 31

How to file your EPFO e-nomination online

Step 1: Visit EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Service option.

Step 3: Select For Employees option and then click on ‘Member UAN/Online Service’ option.

Step 4: Now, login with UAN and Password.

Step 5: Next, go to the Manage Tab and select the ‘e-nomination’ option.

Step 6: Now you will see a Provide Details tab on your PC screen. Here. click on the Save button.

Step 7: After that, click on the Yes button to update Family Declaration.

Step 8: Next, click on ‘Add Family Details’ option. Here you can add name of the nominee. You can also add more than one nominee for your EPFO e-nomination.

Step 9: Click on ‘Nomination Details’ option to declare total amont of share. Then click on ‘Save EFP Nomination option.

Step 10: Click on ‘E-sign to generate OTP.

Step 11: Lastly, submit the OTP sent on the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar account.

Your EPF e-nomination process is complete now.

  • Published Date: May 23, 2022 10:50 AM IST

