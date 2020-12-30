How to file your Income Tax Return online

Here we will be taking a look at how you can file your income tax return online in a few simple steps. (Screenshot)

The last date to file your return (ITR) for the assessment year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) is December 31. After the deadline date passes, you will be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 along with accrued interest. Also Read - ITR Filing 2019: You can now quickly file Income Tax Return using 'e-filing Lite' portal

To recall, the Income Tax Department had extended ITR filing deadline to December 31 in view of the pandemic. Usually, the last deadline provided is July 31. Also Read - ITR Filing 2019: How to file Income Tax Returns online, link Aadhaar to e-verify ITR-V

All individuals with an annual income of Rs 2,50,000 or above are mandatorily required to file income tax returns, whereas, the limit for senior citizens (between 60 years to 80 years) is Rs 5,00,000. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS as government extends deadline to September 30

Here we will be taking a look at how you can file your income tax return online in a few simple steps. But before we start, take note that you need your Card, necessary details regarding your income and all the required documents.

Documents required to file ITR

Bank passbook

Post office savings account passbook (if available)

PPF account passbook

Salary slips

Card

PAN Card

Form-16 (if available)

Apart from these, you can also need Form-16A, Form-16B, Form-16C, Form 26AS, Tax saving investment proofs, deduction prrofs under 80D to 80U and home loan statement.

How to file ITR online

Step 1: Head over to the Income Tax Department portal (www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in) and log in to your account. If you are a new user, register on the portal using your PAN.

Step 2: Inside of the portal, open the ‘Download’ section and go to e-filing under the relevant assessment year and select the appropriate ITR form. You can also download ITR-1’s (Sahaj) return preparation software if you are a salaried employee.

Step 3: Now open the downloaded Return Preparation Software (excel utility) and keep on following all of the instructions while at the same time adding all of your details into the utility from your Form 16.

Step 4: Now you can compute tax payable, pay tax and enter relevant challan details in the tax return. If there is no tax liability, then you can go ahead and skip this step.

Step 5: Now tap on the ‘generate XML file’ button, which will automatically be saved to your computer.

Step 6: Head back to the ITR portal and head over to the ‘Submit Return’ section.

Step 7: Upload the XML file you created. And then digitally sign the file. If you do not have a digital signature, you can skip this step.

Step 8: On submitting, an ITR-Verification will be generated and sent to your registered email account. It can also be downloaded from the page itself.

Step 9: After this, you will have to e-verify the return, which can be done via six modes. These modes include Netbanking, Bank ATM, Aadhaar OTP, Bank Account Number, Registered Mobile Number & E-mail id. If you cannot e-verify, then you will need to send a physical copy of the ITR-5 acknowledgement to CPC, Bengaluru.

How to check your Income Tax Return?