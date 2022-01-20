comscore How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to file your income tax return online for AY 2021-22
News

How to file your income tax return online for AY 2021-22

How To

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to give one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) of 2020-21.

ITR

Image: Pixabay

The Income Tax department recently announced on Twitter that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to give one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) of 2020-21. For the unversed, the process of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) online is called e-filing. Also Read - ITR e-filing 2.0 portal: All you need to know about the new Income Tax e-filing website

“CBDT provides one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020-21 which are pending for verification due to non-submission of ITR-V form or pending e-Verification,” Income Tax India tweeted.

To e-file your ITR, people need to create an account on the e-filing portal. Once done, you can log in and go ahead with the rest of the filing process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it now.

How to file your income tax return on the e-filing portal for AY 2021-22

  1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing website and select the ‘Login’ button.
  2. Log in to the portal by entering the username and password
  3. Once you are logged in, click on the “e-file” category, select ‘File Income Tax Return’ from the drop down
  4. Select the required Assessment year and click on “Continue”
  5. Select the filing mode as “online” and select ‘individual’ for the “Please select the status applicable to you to proceed” category
  6. Select the ITR form type as per your requirement
  7. Choose the right reason for filing the returns above the basic exempted limit from the given choices
  8. Enter your bank details
  9. Read the income tax return summary very carefully and edit the incorrect details, if any.
  10. After that, you need to verify the returns and send a hard copy to the Income Tax Department. You cannot skip this step in any condition, as verification is mandatory
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 12:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 20, 2022 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
How To
Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

How To

How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

Mobiles

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Apps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

Mobiles

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

How To

How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal
ITR e-filing 2.0 portal: New features, How to use and more

News

ITR e-filing 2.0 portal: New features, How to use and more

हिंदी समाचार

...तो इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो देखने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे?

Oppo Reno7 और Reno7 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे शानदार कैमरा क्वालिटी वाले स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया ला रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता फोन, फरवरी में होगा लॉन्च!

Krafton ने बेईमानी करने वाले BGMI के करीब 50,000 अकाउंट्स को किया बैन, कंपनी ने कहा चीटर्स के लिए नहीं है कोई जगह

Vivo जल्द ला रहा है 44W फास्ट चार्जिंग, 8000mAh बैटरी वाला टैबलेट, डिटेल्स आई सामने

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Deals
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps

How To

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Apps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500
BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

News

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers