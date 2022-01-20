The Income Tax department recently announced on Twitter that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to give one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed Income Tax Return (ITR) for the Assessment Year (AY) of 2020-21. For the unversed, the process of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) online is called e-filing. Also Read - ITR e-filing 2.0 portal: All you need to know about the new Income Tax e-filing website

“CBDT provides one-time relaxation for verification of e-filed ITRs for AY 2020-21 which are pending for verification due to non-submission of ITR-V form or pending e-Verification,” Income Tax India tweeted.

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

To e-file your ITR, people need to create an account on the e-filing portal. Once done, you can log in and go ahead with the rest of the filing process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do it now.

How to file your income tax return on the e-filing portal for AY 2021-22