How to find and eliminate Fortnite trespassers

Aliens have taken over Fortnite this season and are currently trying to abduct Slurpy Swamp. While Doctor Sloane has been trying to get players to fight against the invasion, there has not been much progress. To take the fight to the next level Doctor Sloane has listed a new slew of legendary challenges to complete. One of these tasks is to eliminate Fortnite trespassers.

Here we will be taking a look at how to eliminate the Fortnite trespassers. But before we start with that, we will take a look at the other legendary challenges that players need to complete this week. The other legendary challenges include equipping a detector to then disable an alien billboard, collecting resources from Holly Hatchery, placing a bioscanner in an alien biome and placing spy probes in various places across the map.

While players would recall eliminating Fortnite trespassers before this season. This time along you need to eliminate three of them to complete the challenge. Here we will be taking a look at all of the possible places where you can find the Fortnite trespassers, and will also provide you with tips on how to eliminate them.

Fortnite Trespassser locations

The first location you need to look at is Holly Hatchery. You can simply pick up a weapon and eliminate one of the many trespassers patrolling this area. After elimination, you can simply pick up their alien weapon to easily eliminate the other two.

During the gameplay, you will occasionally see an NPC that is not supposed to be at the location. You can simply interact with the trespasser to get a free in-game item and then eliminate them to get a challenge point after they reveal themselves.

You can also spot areas with purple glowing text while jumping off of the battle bus. There you will find trespassers piloting UFOs, which you can shoot to have the trespasser appear.

Moreover, you do not need to eliminate all three trespassers in one match, you can do this over multiple matches during the week.