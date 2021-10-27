WhatsApp has become one of the most popular messaging platforms globally. This leads to the exchange of millions of text messages every single day. Sometimes users like to save these conversations, maybe because they want to cherish them later. For such situations, WhatsApp had rolled out an “Archive chats” feature for both Android and iOS users. The selected chats disappear when archived. For the unversed, the option to archive conversations is already available on Gmail and Instagram. Also Read - WhatsApp iOS to Android chat history migration now available on Pixel, Android 12 devices

Archive on WhatsApp lets you organize your private messages and prioritize important conversations. Your Archived chats will now remain archived and muted but you can always change them back! pic.twitter.com/QbAY6iu81p — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 27, 2021

To archive chats, all you need to do is tap and hold the chat that you want to archive. Then just tap on the archive icon on the top. iPhone users need to swipe from left to right and then tap on the archive chats icon. On WhatsApp Web, users just need to hover the mouse cursor over a chat and then tap on the down arrow. Then just simply select the “Archive Chat” option.

To view these archived chats on Android, follow these simple steps:

How to find archived WhatsApp chats on Android

Go to the “Chats” tab on the top of the screen If a conversation opens, hit the back option Now scroll down to the bottom and select “Archived Chats” You can now see and read all your Archived Chats in this folder

With this feature, WhatsApp users can declutter their inbox whenever they want without deleting important conversations.