How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps
Earth Day 2022: How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps

Whether you are using Google Maps’ environment-friendly routing feature on your Android smartphone, your iPhone or your iPad, here is an easy guide that will help you pick a route that is not just good for you but also for the environment.

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year in order to highlight the impact of climate and take conscious steps towards improving the overall health of our environment. The day also marks the beginning of the modern environmental movement that began back in 1970 in the US. Today, the day is observed in over 190 countries across the globe. Also Read - Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle highlights the impact of climate change

Google, as a part of its sustainability efforts, is offering features to its users that help them in making greener choices. For instance, it introduced a feature on Google Maps last year that enables users to opt for eco-friendly routes in addition to looking for the fastest routes to their destination. “We estimate that eco-friendly routing has the potential to prevent over one million tons of carbon emissions per year — that’s the equivalent of removing over 200,000 cars from the road,” Google had said while introducing the feature at the time. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch design, top specs leaked ahead of launch

Whether you are using Google Maps’ environment-friendly routing feature on your Android smartphone, your iPhone or your iPad, here is an easy guide that will help you pick a route that is not just good for you but also for the environment. Also Read - Google is killing third-party call recording apps on Android starting May 11

It is worth noting that Google Maps shows the most fuel-efficient route when it has roughly the same arrival time as the fastest route. In cases where fuel savings are too small or increase driving time significantly, Google’s navigation app shows relative fuel savings between routes to help you compare.

How to find eco-friendly driving directions in Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Now search for your destination or tap it on the map.

Step 3: In the bottom left corner, tap the Directions option.

Step 4: Now scroll up. In the top right corner you will see the More Route option. Tap on it

Step 5: Turn on or off Prefer fuel-efficient routes. And you are done!

In case you want to turn this feature off, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap your profile picture or initial Settings Navigation settings.

Step 3: Scroll to Route Options Tap Prefer fuel-efficient routes and you are done!

Published Date: April 22, 2022 6:26 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 6:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2022 6:26 PM IST

