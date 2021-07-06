How to find out who blocked you on WhatsApp

You think someone blocked you on WhatsApp? Well, there is no official feature available that will let you know when you are blocked by a contact on WhatsApp but there are few tricks to find out who blocked you on WhatsApp. Also Read - Top tech news today: Battlegrounds Mobile India launched, Airtel Black plans released, more

The Facebook owned messaging platform has revealed some tips and tricks for users to find out if someone/or a contact blocked them on WhatsApp. These tricks are listed on WhatsApp’s FAQ page. Check out the tips and tricks here. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon ditch the annoying compressed video format on Android

Find out who blocked you on WhatsApp

Tip 1: To know if someone blocked you on WhatsApp, the messaging platform suggests checking the last seen first. If someone has blocked your contact on WhatsApp, you will not be able to see the last seen of the person you suspect has blocked you. Also Read - Opera for Chromebooks is the world's first alternative browser optimised for Chrome OS

Tip 2: In such a scenario, WhatsApp suggests checking the online status of the contact. If someone blocked you on WhatsApp, the online status will not be visible to you even when they are online.

Tip 3: Check the profile photo of the contact you suspect blocked you on WhatsApp. If you cannot see the profile photo of the user, then chances are you are blocked. It can also be possible that the contact has deleted your phone number or his/her display photo. WhatsApp offers a feature wherein you can disable public appearance of your profile photo.

Tip 4: If you suspect that a contact has blocked you on WhatsApp, try calling the via the app. If you are blocked, the call will not go through. So, that will confirm whether you are blocked by someone on the messaging platform.

Tip 5: Try creating a group. If someone/ a contact has blocked you on WhatsApp, you won’t be able to add them to a group. This way you can understand whether the suspected contact has blocked you on WhatsApp.

Tip 6: Try sending a message. If your message is not getting delivered to the contact, chances are are you are blocked.

“If you see all of the indicators above for a contact, this could mean that the user is blocking you. However, there are other possibilities. We have made this intentionally ambiguous in order to protect your privacy when you block someone. Thus, we cannot tell you if you are being blocked by someone else,” WhatsApp noted in the FAQ page.