A smartphone is something that everyone carries with themselves 24/7. This makes it a pretty good device to target to spy on your whereabouts or whom you are talking and so on. And hence, viruses, trojan horses, malware and more come into the picture. Since a majority of the users have an Android smartphone, here’s how they can find out if they are being tracked, spied upon or hacked. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games you should pre-register immediately

How to find who is tracking your mobile

Here are a few codes and their functions that you can use to find out if you think that you are being tapped. You just need to type out these codes on your dial pad and press send. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you exit groups without letting anyone know

*#21#

With this code, you will see if your messages, calls or other data is being forwarded or diverted to some other number. In case, this data is being diverted, you will also see the types of diversions along with the number this information is being transferred to, right on your screen. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature to make link-sharing better on Status updates

2. *#62#

In case, people tell you that your number is saying no-service or no-answer, you can use this code. It will let you know if your calls, messages, and data are being redirected. This will even reveal if this information is being directed to your cell phone operator’s number, which is the case most of the time.

3. ##002#

This code allows users to switch off all forms of redirection from their Android smartphones. This will save you money in case you are planning to use roaming and don’t want to pay money for unwanted redirected calls.

4. *#06#

This code is used to find out the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identifier) number of a device. This number can be used to track the location of a lost smartphone via visiting the Central Equipment Identity Register or CEIR website. This number will help you track the phone even when it is turned off or has a new SIM card.