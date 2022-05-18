comscore How to check if you are being tracked via your phone: Tips and tricks
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Find Track Tapped Mobile Codes Imei Hack
News

How to find who is tracking your mobile

How To

Here are the codes that can help you find out if you are hacked or being tracked.

Untitled design - 2022-05-18T144520.862

A smartphone is something that everyone carries with themselves 24/7. This makes it a pretty good device to target to spy on your whereabouts or whom you are talking and so on. And hence, viruses, trojan horses, malware and more come into the picture. Since a majority of the users have an Android smartphone, here’s how they can find out if they are being tracked, spied upon or hacked. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games you should pre-register immediately

How to find who is tracking your mobile

Here are a few codes and their functions that you can use to find out if you think that you are being tapped. You just need to type out these codes on your dial pad and press send. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you exit groups without letting anyone know

  1. *#21#

With this code, you will see if your messages, calls or other data is being forwarded or diverted to some other number. In case, this data is being diverted, you will also see the types of diversions along with the number this information is being transferred to, right on your screen. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new rich-preview feature to make link-sharing better on Status updates

2. *#62#

In case, people tell you that your number is saying no-service or no-answer, you can use this code. It will let you know if your calls, messages, and data are being redirected. This will even reveal if this information is being directed to your cell phone operator’s number, which is the case most of the time.

3. ##002#

This code allows users to switch off all forms of redirection from their Android smartphones. This will save you money in case you are planning to use roaming and don’t want to pay money for unwanted redirected calls.

4. *#06#

This code is used to find out the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identifier) number of a device. This number can be used to track the location of a lost smartphone via visiting the Central Equipment Identity Register or CEIR website. This number will help you track the phone even when it is turned off or has a new SIM card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2022 3:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Codes that can help you check if your phone is tapped
How To
Codes that can help you check if your phone is tapped
Realme Narzo 50 Pro first impressions

Photo Gallery

Realme Narzo 50 Pro first impressions

Uninstall these Android apps now, Facestealer Spyware detected

Apps

Uninstall these Android apps now, Facestealer Spyware detected

Vivo X80 Pro alternatives in India: From OnePlus 10 Pro to iPhone 13

Photo Gallery

Vivo X80 Pro alternatives in India: From OnePlus 10 Pro to iPhone 13

Man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000, Anand Mahindra shows off a car priced under Rs 1,500

automobile

Man asks for a vehicle under Rs 10,000, Anand Mahindra shows off a car priced under Rs 1,500

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Here's why Apple hasn't launched its AR/VR headset yet

Vivo Y75 4G to launch on May 22 at this price in India

Uninstall these Android apps now, Facestealer Spyware detected

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10 Pro: Here are the top Vivo X80 Pro alternatives

Vivo X80 Pro alternatives in India: From OnePlus 10 Pro to iPhone 13

What to expect from iPhone 14 series speculated features and specs

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में इस महीने मिलेगा फ्री Magic Cube, जानें तरीका

Vi Data Delight ऑफर के तहत फ्री मिल रहा 2GB डाटा, ऐसे उठाएं ऑफर का फायदा

iPhone 14 Series के साथ 13 सितंबर को लॉन्च होंगे कई वॉच और ईयरबड्स!

भारत में लॉन्च हुआ 2022 TVS iQube इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, महज 4.2 सेकेंड में चलेगा 40 किलोमीटर

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Code 18 May 2022: आज फ्री में पाएं डायमंड और कैरेक्टर बंडल्स, इस तरह करें क्लेम

Latest Videos

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates

News

WhatsApp to introduce new rich preview feature for status updates
Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

News

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Review: To Buy or Not To Buy, Check out the Detailed Review Here
iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

News

iPhone 14 Series, Speculated Features and Specifications to expect from iPhone 14 series

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999